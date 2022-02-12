MotoGP, Quartararo: “I don’t need any more time on the new M1, it’s like the old one”

Fabio Quartararo does not give up on throwing a few digs in the direction of the Yamahto. His thought of him had already been clear in Malaysia, when he hadn’t found the upgrades he had hoped for on the M1. He has not changed his mind in Mandalika and reading between the lines (and not even that much) one perceives a certain anger from the French.

“I understood the new bike for some time, already in Sepang – her words – I don’t need high time, I know the M1 and its character, it is very similar to that of the 21, so I adapted very quickly. I’d be ready for the first race, after all we didn’t have many things to try at Sepang and it’s the same here“.

The M1 proved to be a winning bike last year, but Fabio knows the competition wasn’t just watching. At this point, however, he must put the best face on a bad situation and focus on the points that he can still improve.

“Today was a very productive day, when in the afternoon I mounted the soft tire I took a big step. I was especially fast on used tires, my best lap was on a medium tire that had 16 laps – and which gave him the 5th place in the standings – I can’t wait to do a time attack and understand our potential on this track. I have to work more on the dry day than on the pace, train more with the new tire, it will be impotent for us to always suffer from the first or second row this season “.

Franco Mordidelli complains less about Yamaha’s progress, perhaps because his physique improves his mood. “I felt much better than in Sepang with the knee – he said – Even if this is a tough track for the body due to the heat and humidity, between 12 and 16 it’s difficult to ride, you can’t breathe “

Net of the climate, he likes Mandalika.

“Very high speeds are reached when cornering, in the second sector there are some points where balls are really needed – said Morbido – It is funny. Sure this morning the asphalt was very dirty, but then we managed to clean it and, even if only in one trajectory, it was almost normal. S.it looked like when we shoot after a downpour and there is only one dry line, but it was like that all day and if you went out there was dirt. I must admit that the sensations of riding a MotoGP on clay are interesting“ he concluded with a laugh.