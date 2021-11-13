MotoGP, Quartararo: “I’m completely lost in Valencia, I don’t understand anything”

A bitter Friday in Valencia for Fabio Quartararo. Dry or wet, it seems little matter to the Frenchman, forced to deal with an 11th place with a bitter aftertaste at the end of free practice. As if that weren’t enough, the Yamaha rider also had to deal with a crash in turn 2.

No consequences for him, even if his face shows great disappointment for what happened.

“Honestly, I’m not understanding anything, I’m completely lost – Fabio commented – I have totally different feelings than usual and I can’t understand why. Today I was struggling everywhere with the Yamaha, the bike was nervous and among other things I couldn’t even brake as I wanted, aware of the fact that braking is our strong point. It is really strange what is happening: I can’t wait to go to the garage and talk to the mechanics and engineers ”.

Better then to turn the page and start again.

“I’m sorry, because up until yesterday I always pushed hard, while today it’s completely different. Unfortunately the M1 seems nervous, I struggle, I am slow and I have not been able to do a single good lap. In some ways the difficulties are similar to those encountered last year, even if in 2020 I was unable to turn. Now I’m struggling especially at the front. So we will see what to do “.

As mentioned there was also a crash in FP2.

“In the afternoon the sensations were terrible and I didn’t understand why. I have always driven like this since Qatar, but here in Valencia there is something that is not working and it is strange ”.

For 2022, Fabio still has clear ideas.

“I want the same bike as this year, but with higher top speed. This is the aspect I have to focus on, then it is true that we need more grip and turning, but in the end these are everyone’s requests ”.