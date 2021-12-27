MotoGP / Quartararo on Honda’s interest: “I’m taking my time” – Moto

The great maturity put on track by Fabio Quartararo riding his Yamaha M1 at just 22 years of age allowed the rider from Nice to brilliantly conquer the title of world champion in the MotoGP class, a result of great value considering the competitiveness – especially at the end of the season – of Ducati. The Italian manufacturer has in fact won as many pole positions and four victories in the last six races (the other two are by Marc Marquez, including that of Misano where it took advantage of a ‘gift’ from ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia), and the last success di Quartararo dates back to the Silverstone GP at the end of August. This is why ‘El Diablo’ spurred Yamaha to react quickly on the sidelines of the end-of-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera, telling of its uncertainty in tying its future to the Iwata company should this negative trend continue.

The Frenchman will see his agreement expire at the end of 2022 and explained that he is not in a hurry to renew, despite Yamaha’s availability: “I don’t like talking about it so early. We are still in 2021 and we are already talking about 2023 and 2024. I take time, it is not to wait, but I want to take one step at a time. It is still too early to talk about what will happen “, Quartararo told a Gazzetta.it. The Nice man did not hold back in commenting on theinvolvement of Honda, which is starting to be rumored from many sides: “We have options. Better to be in this situation than the opposite, to be without motion. It is very good to be in this situation, but as I said before, I don’t want to be rushed. I take my time, in the meantime, let’s end this 2021 “.