MotoGP, Quartararo resigned: “Yamaha hasn’t improved like the others”

SEPANG – The bike and the world champion seem to be in trouble. Mind you, this is only the first test of the season, but already from yesterday Quartararo seems to want to beat the Yamaha for the few progress made on the track.

“To be honest I would have expected a lot more – he told reporters – Today I tried a new frame, and a lowered set-up of the bike, that’s all. It wasn’t a great day, let’s see what we could try in Indonesia, even if I know we will have the same things, only on a different track ”.

The Diablo is still 6th of the day behind with a splendid Bastianini taking the first position in front of the Aprilia. Did the motorcycles from Noale amaze even the world champion?

“They are very fast and they have strong riders. They have shot here more than us, it’s true, but doing these times means they are doing well. I was behind Aleix for half a lap and their cornering speed is really great, they impressed me. However, Suzuki and Honda have also taken a big step forward ”.

Have the houses you mentioned improved a lot more than you? Ducati instead?

“Yes, we we haven’t improved anywhere near as much as they have. Ducati is very fast but the other manufacturers have really impressed me. This does not mean that we are not competitive, we certainly suffer in some areas, such as in the management of new tires. I know because the time attack is one of my characteristics, but the others have really made important steps forward “.

Fabio, in recent years the manufacturers have been able to develop the engines. Why didn’t Yamaha do it even though you aren’t the only rider who asked?

“I think they tried, but maybe in Japan they ran out of horses (laughs ed). I think everyone is working hard, others have found something while we are not. They just couldn’t find it. A little power wouldn’t bother other parts of the bike ”.

How did this second and final day in Sepang go overall?

“Today I am very happy, already from the first lap I found more speed in the corners and I drove more naturally. My time attack was pretty good and I know I can improve even more. I’m a bit sad because I would have liked to have gone under 1:58 and it would have been possible with two time attacks. Even with used tires I have a good pace, I did 1’59.4 with 21 laps on the rear and in the afternoon 1’59.7 with heavily used tires ”.

It seems that Yamaha is experiencing the same situation as in 2021. With you in front of all and the other three riders struggling. Does this worry you?

“It’s hard to say, we all want someone to push us beyond our limits. Morbidelli will certainly be fast in a short time and will get close. Last year, however, I learned from Vinales in the first part of the season, in Qatar he gave me not motivation, but the desire to do better. In Assen I think it was the first time we pushed each other beyond the limits, I had never done it that way and it helped me. Anyway, I don’t think I need someone to push me, but having him could help not to think too much in some areas ”.

What do you think of the engine and power of this Yamaha?

“We need a lot more power and a lot more grip, though we also have strong points: like the braking on the front. In races like Mugello, if you do not have half a second advantage before the curve, you are passed on the straight and undergoing such an overtaking is sad. Another example is Portimao, in the first race I won, in the second I couldn’t pass, that’s the point ”.

Do you think you will have time to close the gap from Ducati?

“No, because I believe that we don’t have a plan to improve and even if we did, there wouldn’t be time. I think the bike I used today will be the same one I will have in Qatar, perhaps with some minor changes ”.

Morbidelli: “Too bad for the rain, I wanted to work in the afternoon”

On the other side of the box, close to Fabio but far in the standings with the 24th time of the day, is Franco Morbidelli.

“Today I didn’t do the time attack – he said – it was scheduled but then it started raining unfortunately. But anyway, everything we wanted to improve compared to yesterday has been done. Especially in the morning my pace was closer to Fabio’s. It’s unfortunate that it rained in the afternoon because that’s the moment where I suffer the most, and it happened today too, we wanted to work in that specific area, at that specific time. Anyway, in the morning the speed and pace were not bad ”.

So is your situation better than it seems looking at the times table?

“Yes, absolutely. I have not even used a soft tire and I have not tried the single lap even on the average. I used all the time I had to understand the bike better, to try things out and understand what I need. I tried the new frame again, but I didn’t like it ”.

So will you go back to the old solution? How does the new change?

“No, during the season we will use 2022 frame, downforce is improved, there is less wheelie, or rather the bike rears up with more acceleration. It is a bit different from the previous one, it seems to work better with new rubber but it is complicated when a little wear occurs ”.

Do you have any comments on the engine? Quartararo seemed quite resigned …

“The engine looks similar to the 2021 one, it’s Yamaha style but we should have a little more top speed. My idea is that the old Ducatis on the flying lap are really scary. The Suzukis are also fast, I don’t know how much they have improved. We have our improvements in some areas, we have made some steps forward and if they are big or small we would see it in other tracks ”.

Dovizioso said that these days that separate us from the Mandalika tests will be important to find something on the bike, do you agree?

“I just really want to get back on the saddle because today we lost half a day of work. I was a bit dry today and I’m really curious to know what will happen with the new tires. I don’t think we will be able to reach Ducati’s speeds with new tires, but we’ll see ”.

Audio collected by Matteo Aglio