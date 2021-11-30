MotoGP, Razali: “I shouldn’t have taken Valentino Rossi into the Petronas team”

The Petronas team no longer exists, in its place other than RNF, but Razlan Razali remained at the helm, who dissolved the partnership with Johan Stigefelt. The Malaysian team, upon arrival in MotoGP, had surprised everyone, winning 2nd place in the riders’ championship in 2019 and 2020, first with Quartararo and then with Morbidelli. This season, however, she has not been able to continue with those results. Valentino Rossi was not competitive, while Morbidelli had to stop to have a knee surgery, before being moved to the factory team.

As if that weren’t enough, Petronas has decided to leave the team. “If I could go back in time, I would have accepted Petronas’ new offer in June 2021. But I wanted to negotiate to get more money “ confessed Razali in an interview granted to Speedweek.

It was the wrong choice, because the oil giant decided to take a step back and the Malaysian manager had to rebuild everything from scratch. Next year on the fairings there will be WithU, while the riders will be Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder, still on the Yamahas.

Petronas is not Razlan’s only regret, however, the other is called Valentino Rossi.

“It was said that we would have no choice but to sign with Valentino in 2021, that we were under pressure from Yamaha, but that was not the case.”He said.

At one point Razali was convinced.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t have taken Valentino – he has declared –I was skeptical until Valentino took the podium in Jerez together with Quartararo and Vinales. There I thought: maybe this guy can do it“.

The rest of the season, however, was not as good, then Rossi fell ill with Covid.

“From then on, the results were bad, but by then the decision was already made – continued Razali – I think Valentino has put himself under pressure. The young riders are much faster, Valentino set better times than in the past but it wasn’t enough. He wanted to win, his heart and mind were ready but his body didn’t agree“.