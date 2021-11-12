MotoGP / Rossi greets among his racing cars – Moto

[Rassegna stampa] – The last weekend of Valentino Rossi’s World Championship opens with a special gift. All nine bikes with which he became world champion waiting for him and surrounding him, as in a final embrace. From Aprilia to Yamaha, passing through Honda; from the 125, to the 250, to the 500-MotoGP ‘double win’. A party in grand style, which will continue throughout the weekend, until the end of Sunday’s race where – this is the proposal of his friend and pupil Pecco Bagnaia – the other riders could escort him in a final parade. Then, of course, there is the press. In Italy practically all the most important newspapers have dedicated an article to Rossi’s last race on two wheels, to celebrate his greatness.

“He took off the veil one by one, he looked at them with affection and a hint of nostalgia, he caressed them slowly, just touching them with that smile that has accompanied him all these years. And on each of them Valentino Rossi sat for a few moments, as if to retrace in a few minutes what he once again defined “the neverending story”, the never-ending story, like the film by Wolfgang Petersen that in 1984 he had captured the fantasy of what was then just a very blond and lively 5-year-old child. Dorna, in great secrecy, has brought here to Valencia all nine “FortunaDrago”, the bikes with which Rossi has won his World Championships, from the 1997 Aprilia RS125 to the 2009 Yamaha M1, all beautifully lined up side by side. to the other, the first tribute in a weekend which, even more so now that the games at world level are over, will inevitably revolve around the Doctor. […]” writes on the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Ianieri.

“In the end, the affection of the public counted more than the victories. In the special press conference reserved for him in Valencia, for the last race of the season and his career, Valentino Rossi defined himself as an icon. For bringing ordinary people, in front of the TV, to follow his exploits. “The best thing about my long career is having everyone passionate about it, children like 80-year-old grandmothers. I have become something of an icon, helping to increase the popularity of motorcycling around the world. And this even goes beyond the results ” […]”, emphasizes instead on the Corriere della Sera Paolo Lorenzi, quoting Rossi’s words at the press conference.

” […] In the history of Valentino, the numbers are always the masters. The 9 world titles, the 115 victories, the 235 podiums, 199 in MotoGP – Matteo Aglio points out on The Stampto – «It’s the curse of 9 that haunts me, when I made the last podium in Jerez I thought it might be the last – he smiled -. I fought for the 10th title, it would have been the closing of a circle. The last one I won a lifetime ago, but I kept running, even when I thought I no longer had the strength to do it. I can not complain”. Also because numerology has given him another gift, on Sunday he will run his last race on 11/14/21, adding up the result is 46, his iconic race number. “It wasn’t easy to convince God” he continues with the irony that was one of the keys to success to enchant the audience […].

What Rossi represented for so many fans around the world can be understood by observing another surprise made by Dorna: the connection via Zoom of fans all over the globe. Massimo Calandri tells it on La Repubblica. “Dorna gives him another surprise: some fans from all over the world connect via zoom. They tell their personal stories: a motorcycle policeman from the Czech Republic is now in a wheelchair after an accident, but explains that he was inspired by him in order not to give up; an English girl was homeless, “and yet you gave me the strength to continue, now I’m a happy person.” There are many who are moved, there is a very strong energy. Don’t give up: don’t give up, he says. “I’ve been lucky. I have no dreams in the drawer, the only one was to become world champion. No regrets. I will continue to run but in the car, having fun. I’ll be dad in a few months. A new life begins ». A fan greets him: “You are the Maradona of engines.” “Thanks,” he replies, almost intimidated. No: thanks to you, Vale ” […].