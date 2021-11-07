MotoGP, Rossi: “I was hoping to go faster, but I’m calm and a little sad”

A week at dawn. Four practice sessions, a qualification, a Grand Prix and then Valentino Rossi’s (long) career will come to an end, 9 world titles, 89 wins, 199 podiums, 55 poles and 76 fastest laps after that distant debut in 1996.

He thought, and hoped, in a different ending, the Phenomenon – because it was – he thought, and hoped for more speed in that right wrist which, his fans said, enclosed a half second compared to all the others.

But retiring as an unbeaten and winning is a gift that the god of athletes gives to very few, so in Portimao Vale he closed in 13th position more than 22 seconds behind the winner, Pecco Bagnaia, one of his pupils of the Academy, battling with his brother, Luca Marini.

“The first goal was to get in the points – points out Rossi, who adds – the race was very fast and I had a good pace compared to practice. I was behind my brother Luca, and I would also have tried to attack him at the end, but the red flag has arrived ”.

Moment of pause. Further analysis.

“The choice of tires was the right one, I didn’t have a good pace with the average, while with the hard there was some loss of grip, but they were constant … too bad for the red flag, in the last part of the Luca track he was faster than me, but I would have definitely tried ”.

Luca starts from here, Vale ends here instead. One more week and then he will be able to dedicate himself to the newborn family, still being a pilot, but on four wheels and mainly in order not to abruptly disconnect from a life that, beyond the enormous competitive satisfactions, is like a drug. The need for speed, the Americans say. Speed: Vale still can’t do without it. Then, surely, other satisfactions will come, because life goes on, it changes, even if the competition in its blood will remain forever.

“This was my penultimate race: for me the most important thing is the results, and this season has been tough for me. – continues Vale, who adds, almost speaking to himself – I was hoping to go faster, but I’m calm ”.

Valentino Rossi’s retirement is all in this sentence.

Because at a certain point one makes, one is forced to make peace even with one’s own demons.

“On the one hand I’m a bit sad, but on the other hand it’s been a long, tough season. The last race is in Valencia, on a difficult track for me, but I’ll try to score points there too ”.

Scoring points is not a surrender for Rossi. On the track he fights against opponents who are half his age, and we cannot expect the rider from Pesaro who set the 17th fastest time in the race at Portimao, therefore better than Bradl, Morbidelli, Marini and Dovizioso painfully last – still has the speed of the good times.

“Yesterday with nine tenths I was 16th… today the electronics help a lot to be consistent. It is also true that everyone is very well prepared, and there are many world champions on the track. I agree with Casey that the bikes are easier today, but that’s what MotoGP is now. Dorna worked to have a very balanced starting grid, they got there, this result is good ”.

So it is now time for memories.

“Which track will I miss? I will miss Mugello, Barcelona where I’ve always enjoyed my career, Assen, which is still the university of the bike, and then Phillip Island, tough, fast and then you can see the sea… ”.

The regret that closes every love story it then opens up to the wisdom of having seen, if not all, much of modern motorcycling which, however, by its very definition, is fast and forward-looking.

“What happened in Moto3 was not fun for Foggia, it’s hard to finish a season like this – analyzes Valentino – I don’t know if the super license, which Pecco requested to protect against category jumps, is necessary. Sure there are pilots like Darryl Binder who are super super aggressive. It is more a decision on the individual driver, which should be made, than having a super license. Too bad for Foggia, but I’m happy for Migno and Antonelli, a double podium for the academy. Andrea and Niccolò have been with us from the beginning, so we are very happy when they are on the podium ”.

The Binder argument keeps Vale from moving on to another theme.

“There are dynamics behind his promotion to MotoGP, because Petronas trusted him. Everyone here is convinced that he is a fast driver. The fact is that there are some riders who are a bit too aggressive, it’s not a surprise, and they are always the same in between. We should talk to them, because we need more respect among riders ”.

It’s time to pass the baton and Rossi knows he has played an important role with his VR46 Academy which in 2020 launched Morbidelli and today ga Bagnaia as a tip. Two world runners-up in the premier class in two consecutive seasons.

“Pecco was very good today: he was the fastest, always, he drives very well and I enjoy seeing Ducati as a rider, it’s exciting. He’s ready: it’s a pity that he was stretched out at Misano with the hard tire. Today, however, he was right by mounting the average, I had recommended the hard … “.

Rossi’s heir is a boy with a clean driving and temperamentally the opposite of Valentino. On the track he remembers Lorenzo.

“Pecco similar to Lorenzo? I know him very well, he has a lot of courage and a particular way of driving. Since he managed to use the style he had in Moto2 also in MotoGP, he has made the leap forward. Lorenzo was cleaner, Pecco is more aggressive … even if off the track you would not think. He is ready to win the world championship, but it will be difficult because he has found opponents like Quartararo… Bagnaia and Ducati have some regrets: they could win again this year. The decisive mistake was the fall at Mugello at Arrabbiata 2, when he pinched the white line and then Quartararo won. This end of the season, however, must be a good omen: it presents itself as the number 1 challenger in 2021, if not the favorite “.