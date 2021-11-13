MotoGP, Rossi: “I’ll stop with Federica Pellegrini and Raikkonen, they were waiting for me”

Valentino will see the last red light of his career from the tenth box on the grid, opening the fourth row. For the farewell race Rossi pulled a rabbit out of his hat, with the assistance of Bagnaia who offered him the trail. The end (the end, in this case) justifies the means and the Doctor enjoys the day and the result.

“For me and for the team it was a great Saturday – he began – Since the morning I have found better sensations in the saddle, with the setup and with the tires. I managed to go directly into Q2 and that changed everything, then the FP4 didn’t go badly. Finally, in qualifying, I improved my time and finished in the top 10 again, closer to the best Yamaha. It’s a really good feeling for me and the whole garage at the last race. Apart from the exciting moment, it is important to be able to have a good race“.

The pupil Bagnaia was a perfect shoulder for the result.

“Pecco helped me and I’m happy – admitted Valentino – We hadn’t decided on a real strategy together, but I got out behind him, he saw me and kept pushing. I thank him. Then he crashed, but for me qualifying was over anyway, I was only able to give my best on the first lap. Maybe I could have done a little better, but this is my potential“.

So the old lion gave one last roar, not as loud as in the past but still appreciable. Perhaps unexpected after yesterday’s start.

“In this second half of the season I have trained a lot and well, I feel fit, even in Austin it went well and everyone suffers there – has explained – More than anything else, yesterday we found the asphalt wet and when you have to drive in those conditions on slicks not only depends on the skill, but on how many risks you take, on the balls. And when you get older it becomes more difficult ”.

Tomorrow he will probably forget his age and it seems that the other drivers are preparing a special greeting for him.

“If they do something it will be nice, no matter what because it already makes me happy that my opponents are thinking of me, it is by no means a foregone conclusion. – said Rossi – They can do what they want, everything is fine with me, then it will be very exciting to go back to the garage for the last time and find my team, my friends, the Academy drivers.“.

One last dance, as has been written for a few days now. The moment of farewell is approaching, while Cairoli has already faced it a few days ago.

“This year many important sportsmen stop – underlined Valentino – Tony, but also Raikkonen, who was a great driver in Formula 1, then Federica Pellegrini. Maybe everyone was waiting for me to do it, I gave them the final push – smiled – Cairoli has always made a difference, I saw his last race. It’s a sad moment but luckily there are many strong Italian riders in MotoGP“.

The Doctor has not forgotten Petrucci.

“He too was an important driver. I’m very curious to see him at the Dakar, it takes balls there, it’s a very tough competition, but Danilo is a wild boar and he can do it“ he concluded.