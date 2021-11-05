MotoGP, Rossi: “I’m still a MotoGP rider for 10 days, but I’m not sorry”

In Portimao Valentino has already raced at the beginning of the season, after the one-two at Losail. His was an unfortunate race: 17th at the start, he had slowly climbed up the slope to settle in 11th position, before being stopped by a crash on lap 14, eleven laps to go.

“Running here again is strange – begins to explain Rossi – I was fast in the race, but unfortunately I crashed. We will see now: the goal is to stay focused. It would be nice to have two decent races and give it my all. We start from Portimao and go on day by day. Staying focused on the races also helps me not to think that in ten days I will no longer be a MotoGP rider ”.

The sand flows in the hourglass of time: a very long career starts at sunset.

“Ten days compared to 26 years are nothing: I am very excited and I would like to give my best until the end of the season. It wasn’t bad at Misano, but I don’t have to think too much about the Monday after Valencia. I’m still a MotoGP rider and I prefer to think about having fun ”.

Second thoughts? After such a long and glorious career, what else can we add?

“I never doubted: after making the choice I did not regret, but we will have to see when the time comes… today I am quite calm ”.

The four wheels knock on the door of the 9-time world champion, but the first appointment will be the usual end-of-year student spirit.

“It’s true, I tried Ferrari at Misano because in January, as for three years now, I, Uccio and Luca will race in Abu Dhabi. The weather was bad but the car drove well. From next year he will be a car driver, but this race is only for fun ”.

Waiting for the ‘real’ ones, but with which car and in which category? Rossi hasn’t decided yet.

“There are three leagues to choose from, and in one there are sprint and endurance races. There is the WEC and the European Le Mans Series, but I don’t know if I’m fast enough. I have some good offers, but it’s hard to understand why I know all the bikes and teams like the back of my hand in motorcycles, while in cars it’s like opening a new book. Then it will depend a lot on the car I choose. My mates? they will be high-level pilots.

The MotoGP world championship ended in Misano with the coronation of Fabio Quartararo, but in Portimao the Acosta and Foggia titles are played in Portimao and Gardner and Fernandez in Moto2.

“Both championships are open, Acosta was impressive in the first part of the season, but then Denis recovered. In Moto2, two teammates are fighting each other: in the last few races Fernandez has been very, very fast. I wouldn’t play money on anyone, the leagues are very open and I only follow them as a fan ”.