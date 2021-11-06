MotoGP, Rossi: “In 2022 Bagnaia ready for the title and we will see a different Marini”

LValentino Rossi’s career is winding down, but his legacy is already well present in MotoGP. A start with the pupil Pecco Bagnaia, who today in Portimao signed his fifth consecutive pole position, without forgetting his brother Luca Marini, who instead wasted the opportunity in Q2 with a crash. The Doctor likes to talk about his ‘proteges’.

“Pecco this year was scary – starts with Piedmontese – He has made a great improvement and, together with Quartararo, he is probably the driver who drives best of all. He has understood Ducati, has made 5 poles in a row, and is ready to fight for the title next year. He just needs to fit the right tires”Jokes Vale recalling the choice of the hard front tire at Misano.

Are you worried that he will try some experiments again tomorrow?

“I am always very worried about the choice of Pecco! (laughs). I saw that in FP4 he also tried the medium at the rear, going strong with that too. I think he has been the best in these two days, but I better talk to him tonight (laughs) “.

As for Marini, how do you judge this season finale?

“It is growing rapidly. This year he struggled more than he expected, in my opinion they have taken the wrong path from a technical point of view and from the position in the saddle, but he is there in the debut season. Now that he is in place, Luca is showing his speed, because he is a very fast driver, even on the flying lap. Unfortunately he slipped in qualifying, but in FP4 he was 3rd. He has to improve especially in the first laps of the race e I think next year we will see a different Luca who will be able to fight for important results “.

How did your qualifications go?

“Today was a more positive day starting in the morning, but especially in the afternoon, when we were able to improve the balance of the bikes and my sensations with the tires, even the best conditions helped me to have more grip. In Q1 I did a decent lap, I’m 9 tenths from pole position, but unfortunately 16th. However, a better position than in the last few races and I can ride well “.

What do you expect from tomorrow’s race?

“First of all I hope to be able to use the hard rubber on the rear, it allows me to be consistent. As for the pace, I’m less than a second behind the best, but this also means being behind in the standings, that’s how things are now. However, I can still improve, I have a bit too much understeer in two or three points “.

How important is it still for you to get a good result?

“AND important because it is the best way to have fun. It happens when you have a good race and you feel fast. It wasn’t too bad at Misano, I would say that a good goal for tomorrow would be to be in the top 10 “.

Yesterday you spoke about the duel between Hamilton and Verstappen in Formula 1, what do you think of the one between Rea and Razgatlioglu in SBK?

“We are witnessing a huge battle after a long domination of Rea and it is good to follow it. They are the two strongest riders, I’ve known Johnny for a long time but Toprak races for Yamaha, so it’s hard for me to decide who to cheer for“.