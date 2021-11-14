MotoGP, Rossi: “Me, Cairoli, Raikkonen and Pellegrini: it’s the year of great retirements” – News

“This morning I was able to ride well, I hit Q2, then in the afternoon I tried different compounds and my pace wasn’t bad”, is the hot comment of the Doctor. “In qualifying I improved my lap time, I’m very close to the first Yamaha on the grid. This is a positive result for me and the team, I will try to get a good result in my last race “.

In qualifying, Valentino was able to take advantage of the slipstream offered by his pupil and friend Francesco Bagnaia: “Pecco helped me but we didn’t have a plan, I followed it and kept pushing. Then he crashed, but for me it was over, the first lap was the good one “explains Rossi, convinced that he has expressed the full potential of his Yamaha.

A Rossi who, despite being almost 43 years old, appears in good physical shape. “I trained well in the second half of the season, in the last few races I feel good physically”, is the judgment of # 46, who then recognized the incredible importance of Michelin tires in this very tight championship.

“The tires have brought a big change in recent years: I was fast with the Bridgestones, with the Michelins I suffered because they are softer. – Bishop Petronas continues – For example, Petrucci and I are tall and heavy compared to the average, characteristics that do not go well with these covers. Changing style at a certain age becomes complicated “.

Petrucci who will participate in the Dakar in 2022: “I’ll be curious to see what it will do. It takes balls to participate, it’s super tough. Petrux is a wild boar (laughs, ed) it can go strong “.

The year of great farewells

In less than 24 hours Rossi will have finished the last GP of his career: “Yes, it will be exciting. But this year it’s not just me. Many important drivers stop, such as Kimi Raikkonen, Tony Cairoli, many Italian athletes such as Pellegrini and others. They were waiting for me to stop “, comments Valentino with a smile, who concludes: “Motorcycling loses a lot, but in MotoGP there are many strong Italians for the future”.

