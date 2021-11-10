MotoGP / Rossi, the last waltz – Moto

After 26 seasons of MotoGP and nine world titles, Valentino Rossi he will say goodbye to two wheels in Valencia, in what will be the last of his 432 races. A real end of an era lasted more than a quarter of a century. But also the beginning of another, which will see Rossi struggling with other championships, certainly on four wheels.

The Doctor recounted his emotions for the farewell contest: “Even if it will be my last MotoGP Grand Prix, I don’t feel different from the usual ones, especially since this has been a very long season. Maybe the days after the weekend will be different this year, but we’ll see. I hope to have a chance to greet my fans in a positive way and thank them for their support. Valencia is always a special weekend and can be a difficult race in many ways, especially as it is always the last round of the year, apart from last season, when we closed in Portugal. I hope in good weather so that I can finish in the top-15“.

This, however, Andrea Dovizioso: “I hope to continue adapting to the bike, as we took small steps forward last time in Portimão. My main goal will be to become more familiar with the M1, and for me it is important to do so before the end of the season. Even though I enjoy driving and gaining experience again, I am happy to finish the season, hopefully with a few more points, because I can’t wait to start the 2022 one.“.