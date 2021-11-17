MotoGP / Rossi will test a Ducati – Moto

Valentino Rossi on the Ducati. No, it is not a re-edition of the duo that saw the Doctor and the Borgo Panigale house as protagonists in 2011 and 2012, but a proof that the nine-time world champion for the home who won the team and constructors title in 2021 Michele announced it Pyrrhus in a post on Instagram.

“Sharing the track with the greatest ever in motorcycling was a great privilege. I asked him to do a few laps on today’s Ducati DesmosediciGP, and he will, because when I arrived at Ducati he was still there, and I know what he went through. I have had nightmares for years that Ducati drove it and only Casey Stoner won, who has pure talent to sell.“Said the Ducati test rider. “Well come on, looking at how it went on Sunday in Valencia, we can say that something has changed in recent years from a technical point of view. Many will say that the others won the Drivers’ World Championship, but true enthusiasts and Ducatisti can be proud of the improvements that have been done, thanks to all the guys from Ducati Corse. Since last year Ducati has decided to focus on young riders. Let’s give them that time the possibility of bringing the Drivers’ World Championship back to Borgo Panigale is also high. Thanks Vale… thanks Ducati“.

It is not clear when and where Rossi will ride the Ducati. In any case, the Doctor’s team, which will have Luca as drivers Marini and Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP next year, he will have a Borgo Panigale motorcycle at his disposal, as per contract until 2024. The 2022 MotoGP season will kick off in Jerez, where two days of official testing will be held on 18 and 19 November. A few laps on this occasion cannot be excluded.