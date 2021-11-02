MotoGP, Schwantz: “Marquez is incredible, but he still lacks the extra he had at Jerez”

With three wins, against five by Quartararo and two each by Bagnaia and Miller, Marc Marquez still has some work to do before the world championship is over, between two races.

The eight-time world champion, in fact, can still go on the hunt for fourth place overall in the championship, beating Zarco and, even if it will be more difficult, Mir’s third place could also be within his reach.

After all Marc in the last four races has scored more points than the two contenders for the world championship: 83 points, against Bagnaia’s 66 and Quartararo’s 61. Could this mean that the Honda rider is now at one hundred percent of his abilities? Because this is what the public are wondering, especially after his victory at Misano: Marc Marquez is back as the rider before the Jerez accident.

An answer to this question has been given Kevin Schwantz at Cycle Word. Kevin was idolized for his aggressive driving, at times for his total lack of prudence and especially for his quick returns, even when he was not in perfect shape.

“When I got hurt I always tried to get back as soon as possible because I knew that if the accident had stopped me for two or three weeks, I would need that time, or even double, to get back in shape, and also to make the head work properly at 300 per hour – recalled the legendary # 34 – I think Marc was not cautious enough at the beginning of his return. Because you come back and think you are 100 percent. But you haven’t ridden the bike enough and you haven’t been up front with the best. You try, and it’s easy to have more accidents. I’m glad he didn’t get hurt again, and I think he thought: I have to slow down a little. Because of this I was struck by what he said in Austin: I have to go back one hundred percent here, pointing to the shoulder, and I have to go back one hundred percent here, pointing the index finger at the head, but in the end I also have to be able to find even that extra I had before I hurt myself, because being one hundred percent is not enough. You have to do better than this to be ahead of everyone in this category ”.

Schwantz then gave his definitive opinion on the current state of health of the 8-time world champion.

“This is why I think Marquez has made an incredible comeback. Many wonder whether or not it is one hundred percent today, well I don’t know but I say it’s that little extra he talked about in Austin that he still misses ”.