MotoGP, Sepang test / 1. Aleix Espargaro: “RS-GP more agile”. Maverick Vinales: “Far from the limit” – MotoGP

It matters little, it doesn’t count for anything, but it certainly gives morale: Aprilia first and second, two riders just 13 thousandths apart: these are the statements by Aleix and Maverick at the end of the first day of testing. Without forgetting that both had already shot during the “shakedown”
February 5, 2022
Aleix Espargaro: “The test in Jerez is fundamental”
QHow different is today’s bike compared to the Jerez test?
That was 99% of what we had used during the season. Here we have a new frame that makes the bike clearly better when it comes to turning. It is more maneuverable and more agile. This is why the Jerez test was important: Aprilia had brought a frame there that hadn’t gone well at all. Discarding it was a good thing, because we would have taken the wrong path.
It’s not like our new bike can be considered revolutionary. I would rather say that it is a growing project. But it will be the comparison with what others have improved that will tell us whether the work we have done is enough or not.
And the engine?
The engine is a little more powerful than what we had. In any case, this is still a young bike. That’s why it’s normal that we had some problems today that kept us in the pits for a long time. But we are here for this: to prepare the bike for the first GP.
Maverick Vinales: “I’m not sure how I have to push to get to the limit”
or still need to work, to adapt to the bike. Every time I hit a track, it's all new to me. I need to do laps and understand the RS-GP, I'm not perfectly on the bike yet.
Time to take stock …
Every day I am learning more, but I still don’t know the limit. I think it’s still a bit far from where I’m getting at right now. The hardest thing for me to understand is where I can push to set lap time. I used to push in a different way, and if I try now I can’t get the lap time. I have to change my mind and it’s not easy, but we’re slowly getting there.
The important thing is that we are fast without pushing, and I think I can be much stronger with this bike than the previous one. I think that during a test it is difficult to know exactly how competitive they are, because not everyone pushes like they do on the race weekend. We spent half the day trying different things.
A comment on Aleix?
It’s always nice when both riders are fast, and I’m happy that Aleix is happy. We can both confront: it is positive.