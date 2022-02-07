MotoGP, Sepang test / 2. Enea Bastianini: “The goal is to be constantly in the 5” – MotoGP

The Gresini team rider was the great protagonist of the two days in Malaysia: fast and steady. “My bike is competitive, it’s easier to go fast and I have more experience. You can do well, but it’s too early to say: I’m waiting for confirmation from the next tests ” February 6, 2022



ANDit was amazing, both in the single lap, in the past its weak point, and in terms of consistency. Not that it was not expected that Enea Bastianini could be fast, but so he went beyond all expectations. Good boy. “I have a very competitive bike, which in 2021 won races. Mine DesmosediciGP it is very fast, perhaps better than the new one at this time, but the GP22 will surely grow throughout the year. It is important to be fast also in the tests, today it was essential for me to do a good “time attack” with the soft tire, because for me in 2021 qualifying was a disaster … But with this bike it is easier to set the time, is more stable, the GP19 was complex, it took me a long time to understand it, while with the GP21 I can be fast right away. And I also grew up in this respect: I took a step forward, I have more experience, as a rookie you have some weaknesses, I worked on them over the winter ”.

R.will you receive updates during the season? “Honestly, I don’t know what has changed: visually it is new fairing, exhaust. I think the fairing can be adapted to my bike, let’s see if Gigi (Dall’Igna, NDA) can give it to me as soon as possible… “. The official Ducati riders could take some time to find the best setup for the GP22: could you start the championship as the best among the “Ducati fans”? “It’s still early to say, my bike is definitely ready and has reached its limit, it adapts to all tracks, it’s feasy to take to the limit. In 2021 I had a good apprenticeship and this helped me: it could be that the first races are faster than officersbut it is all to be verified “.