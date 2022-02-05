MotoGP, Sepang test: Aprilia double with Aleix Espargaro and Vinales

On the first day in Malaysia, the Noale house shines, close to the absolute limit of the track. Third was Rins’ Suzuki, excellent fourth Bastianini (Ducati GP21 Gresini), 6th Quartararo, 8th Marquez, only 19th Bagnaia.

Aprilia leaves its mark. The first scratch on the opening day of the pre-championship MotoGP test session in Sepang is from the Noale house, which places its bikes in the first two places on the time list, with Aleix Espargaro ahead of teammate Maverick Vinales, trailing by just 13 thousandths .

near limit – A good sign from Aprilia, which had lapped here in the three-day shakedown, went on track only with the bikes of 2022 and which had already set the limit for the day in the morning. Aleix Espargaro’s time trial (1’58 “371) is very close to the track record (1’58” 303) set by Fabio Quartararo in 2019. By the way, for the reigning Yamaha champion there is the sixth time at 0.631 , while his partner, Franco Morbidelli is 21st.

suzuki growing – Suzuki took to the track with new motorcycles in the engine, the same as in the Jerez tests, but with additional measures and new features in the swingarm, suspension, aerodynamics and also in the system that regulates the lowering of the bike at the rear. All this work led to the third time of Alex Rins (+0.100), who was the driver to have set the most laps, 72. Joan Mir seventh time (+0.696).

marquez is there – Honda lined up Marc Marquez, returning after winter inactivity linked to diplopia, and Pol Espargaro, with two new RC213Vs and one from 2021. Marc also crashed twice, confirming the fact that he has not lost his aggressive disposition , and is eighth at 0.916 with a bike with a brand new tail and revised wings. Comrade Pol Espargaro is close behind him (+0.982).

aeneas shines – The first of the Ducatis is the GP21 of Enea Bastianini (team Gresini), an excellent fourth at +0.267 with the bike of the past season and ahead of the GP22 of Johann Zarco (team Pramac), at 0.575. In the ten also Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) at 1,179. Ducati of the official team behind, with Pecco Bagnaia 19. at 1.656 and Jack Miller 22. at 1.806. Di Giannatonio (Gresini), returned to the pits after missing two days of the shakedown due to intestinal problems, closes 20th, while Luca Marini (GP22 Ducati VR46) is 18th at 1,595. Twenty-third Dovizioso (Yamaha RNF) at 1.971.

