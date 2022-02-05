MotoGP, Sepang Test – Aprilia takes it all: 1st Aleix Espargarò and 2nd Vinales

18.00 – Nobody was able to beat the time set in the early hours of the morning by Aleix Espargarò, who stopped the clock on a time of 1’58 “371. The Spaniard was able to take advantage of having lapped one day in the shakedown, as Maverick Vinales (for him, however, there were 3) who came behind him by just 13 thousandths. The first day of testing was therefore dominated by Aprilia, even if the big names were more focused on testing the bikes than on the times.

In third place went Alex Rins, with a Suzuki immediately at ease, as also demonstrated by Joan Mir’s 7th time. As for the Ducatis, the best was Bastianini’s, in 4th place, which preceded Zarco and the world champion Quartararo. Hondas did well both with Marquez (8th and crashed twice) and with Pol Espargarò.

Among the rookies, the best was Marco Bezzecchi, who snatched the 10th fastest time at the end, putting behind him an excellent Crutchlow, Nakagami and Raul Fernandez.

Pecco Bagnaia ended the day at the bottom of the standings, but never looking for time. The Piedmontese is 19th, behind his brand mates Martin and Marini and ahead of Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, Miller and Dovizio.

HOURS 17.54 – It is refreshing and some drivers are trying to make time. Right now Alex Rins moved into third position with 1.58.471

17.45 – Maverick Vinales has just set the second best time of the day behind his teammate Aleix Espargaro: 1.58.384, 13/1000 of a second slower. Meanwhile, Darryn Binder fell at turn 9. The South African is one of the rookies of MotoGP, last year he was racing in Moto3 where he achieved two podiums – 3rd in the Qatar GP, 2nd in Doha – and two poles, finishing 7th overall in the overall standings. attracted attention to himself also in Portugal, but not in a positive way, when he torpedoed Foggia, preventing him from fighting to the end for the world championship won by Pedro Acosta.

17.40 – Joan Mir climbs to 6th place.

5.30 pm – Marc Marquez crashed at turn 15, the last corner. It is the second crash of the day. As they say: the wolf loses its fur but not its vice.

Something is getting out of hand to the MotoGP designers: here is the new Honda RC213V 2022 tail, larger than the previous one. As in the case of Ducati, the one that was initially defined ‘salad box’ now hides, according to the collectives, the mass damper. Live dimensions are truly impressive. Stuff to envy to the tail fairings of the Yamaha 250s that raced in Daytona. Only then they were empty, for aerodynamic reasons.

17.17 – Zarco overtakes Quartararo and moves to 4th position.

17.15 – Fifth place for Joann Zarco.

17.10 – Fabio Quartararo leads to 4th place.

17.02 – Mar Marquez files a few tenths of his time: 1’59 “287. He remains in 5th position.

17.00 – An hour to go, Marc Marquez improves and puts himself in 5th place.

16.55 – Andrea Dovizioso in his new garage.

16.42 – Aerodynamic configuration 2021 for Raul Fernandez.

First evolution 2022 for Remy Gardner.

16.30 – Finally the track began to get crowded, and the temperatures to drop. Last hour and a half before the checkered flag.

HOURS 16.20 – Little crash for Miguel Oliveira, back to the garage on his KTM.

HOURS 16.10 – No conclusions can be drawn yet, but it seems that those who had fast engines in the past have not lost their strengths. So here are the Top Speed ​​at 15.00. There is Marquez in front of everyone with 337.5 km / h, followed by Bagnaia (336.4), Vinales (335.4) and then MillerAleix Espargarò, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Zarco, Pol Espargarò, Enea Bastianimi, Jorge Martin, Luca Marini. In short, Honda, Ducati and Aprilia have monopolized the top 12 positions!

The first of the rival bikes, Raul Fernandez’s KTM is 13th with 330.2 km / h. It must be said that the speed detection photocell here in Sepang is positioned approximately at the braking point, which will certainly ingluenzate the readings a little. However these are the data.

HOURS 15.50 – Now only Bagnaia and Miller on track.

AT 15.27 – Ducati has always had some problems with overheating of the lower exhaust and at times there have also been some fires on the fairing. To solve the problem, the Borgo Panigale technicians have changed the shape of the hull even if there are still some … burns.

15.15 – On the track there is only Pol Espargarò.

2.15 pm – During the lunch break, three Honda RC211Vs await the return of Marquez. At the moment there are only Brad Binder on the track with KTM and Luca Marini with Ducati.

2.00 pm – The updated standings, most of the drivers are in the box for the lunch break.

13.40 – Here is Suzuki’s new aerodynamic evolution. As you can clearly see, the two wings are more flattened and thinner.

Below the standard wings, those used already in 2021.

13.30 – The crash did not affect Marc Marquez, who moved up to 6th place. HERE you can see the photogallery with the first images of the pilots in action in the tests.

12.53 – Fall for Brad Binder at Turn 8, the driver is fine.

12.32 – The list of times updated, Pol Espargarò moves to 4th place.

12.27 – The riders are working more and more on ergonomics: Joan Mir has upholstered the fuel tank of her Suzuki with anti-slip material to have more ‘grip’ under braking and at maximum lean angles.

12.13 – Marc’s telemetry operator, Jenny Anderson, looks at the time monitor. Jenny worked in KTM with Pol Espargarò.

12.10 – New wings for KTM: HERE all the photos.

12.00 – First fall for Marc Marquez (about twenty minutes ago), no problem, he’s already back in the pits. Meanwhile Enea Bastianini has the second best time.

11.36 am – Both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales have two RS-GPs in the 2022 version in the garage. 2021, seen in the shakedown for comparisons, is gone.

11.31 – Mir moves to 2nd place just over a second from Aleix Espargarò, Pol in 4th, while Crutchlow is 7th in Oliveira and Nakagami and ahead of Bezzecchi, Rins and Dovizioso.

11.25 – After the intestinal problems that had weakened him (preventing him from participating in two days of the shakedown), Fabio Di Giannantonio is back in the box of the Gresini team.

11.20 – Also on track today Cal Crutchlow, who in the shakedown had only done a handful of laps due to stomach problems.

11.00 – The two Aprilia in front of everyone. Aleix Espargarò touched the circuit record (1’58 “303 for Quartararo in qualifying for the 2019 GP) with a time of 1’58” 371. detaching by almost a second and a half Maverick Vinales. Third time for Bezzecchi, then Rins, Crutchlow, Mir, Dovizioso, Quartararo, Marquez and Morbidelli to close the Top 10. Bagnaia is 11th, Bastianini 12th.

10.45 – Andrea Dovizioso in conversation with the technicians before getting on his Yamaha M1.

10.40 am – Both are RC213V in 2022 version, but the left one has the new wings, the right one the ones used in 2021.

10.30 – Here is Marc Marquez with a brand new black suit for these tests. In his garage there are 3 bikes: two 2022 (with different aerodynamic configurations) and one 2021. Two 2022 bikes for Pol Espargarò, instead.

10.05 am – Lots of news on Suzuki, starting with the new engine, further evolved compared to the one tested at Jerez. The 2022 frame was also already tested in Spain in November, but there is also a brand new swingarm. In addition, Rins and Mir will be able to test an evolution of the system that lowers the bike at the rear and advanced aerodynamics.

10.00 am – The first test day of 2022 officially begins in Sepang with all the riders on track. The first to enter the track are Aleix Espargarò, Vinales, Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Fernandez, Rins, Mir and the two Binder brothers.