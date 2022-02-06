MotoGP, Sepang test: Bastianini whizzes by, then Espargaro’s Aprilia. Ducati, Bagnaia sixth

Second day of work in Malaysia and great balance with the best 11 enclosed in just three tenths. Track record for the Italian of the Ducati of Team Gresini, Quartararo (Yamaha) seventh ahead of Marquez’s Honda. Marini 11 °

Second and final day of work for the MotoGP teams in Sepang and great blaze of Enea Bastianini who with his Ducati of Team Gresini set the track record in 1’58 ”131. The Italian preceded Aleix Espargaro by 26 thousandths, confirming the progress of Aprilia, protagonist yesterday and very fast today too. Jorge Martin’s Ducati Pramac was 112 thousandths of a second, while Alex Rins’s Suzuki had the fourth time at 130 thousandths, the same gap made up by Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia, fifth.

Equilibrium – A session in the name of balance, judging by the times, which then remained frozen until the end of the day due to the rain that broke out on the Malaysian track: the first 11 of the ranking are enclosed under 3 tenths. Ducati placed Francesco Bagnaia in sixth position and Jack Miller in 14th place, while the Yamaha of world champion Fabio Quartararo has the 7th time ahead of the Honda of Spaniard Marc Marquez, who continues to regain confidence with the track.

Falls Mir and Bezzecchi – Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), the fastest rookie so far, both crashed at Turn 15 in the morning. The Romagna is currently 16th, just half a second from Bastianini’s absolute record at Sepang. Pol Espargaro with the second official Honda has the tenth time behind Johann Zarco’s Ducati Pramac, while Luca Marini, with the Ducati of Team VR46 has the 11th time of the session. Twentieth time for Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Andrea Dovizioso has the 22nd time. The last of the Italians is Franco Morbidelli, 24th.

The timing of the second session – These are the best times of the second session of the MotoGP tests at Sepang:

1. Bastianini (Ita-Ducati) 1’58 ”131

2. A. Espargaro (Spa-Aprilia) at 0.026

3. Martin (Spa-Ducati) at 0 ”112

4. Rins (Spa-Suzuki) at 0 ”130

5. Viñales (Spa-Aprilia) at 0 ”130

6. Bagnaia (Ita-Ducati) at 0 ”134

7. Quartararo (Fra-Yamaha) at 0 ”182

8. Marquez (Spa-Honda) at 0 ”201

9. Zarco (Fra-Ducati) at 0 ”282

10. P. Espargaro (Spa-Honda) at 0 ”289

11. Marini (Ita-Ducati) a

February 6, 2022 (change February 6, 2022 | 12:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link