MotoGP / Sepang Test day-2: Bastianini signs the track record – Live

[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment with the live writing of the last hours of the second day of winter tests in Sepang of the MotoGP which will also bring down the curtain on this Malaysian weekend before the transfer of teams and riders to Mandalika in Indonesia. Below is the written report of the final hours of the first day of testing which began at 03:00 Italian time and with the checkered flag scheduled at 11:00.

Session ended

11.05 – Enea Bastianini confirms his excellent adaptation to the Ducati GP21 and sets the circuit record in Sepang, stopping the clocks at 1’58.131. But all the riders are in the blink of an eye: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 2nd, Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) 3rd, Alex Rins (Suzuki) 4th, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 5th, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati ) 6th and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 7th are enclosed in the space of just 182 thousandths. Marc Marquez (Honda) 8th, Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) 9th and Pol Espargarò (Honda) 10th complete the top 10.

Well Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) 11th, in the rear Jack Miller (Ducati) 14th. Best of rookies Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 15th. As happened yesterday, the slums of the standings for Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU) 22nd and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 24th.

11.00 – Checkered flag on Day 2 of Sepang – Session ended with a 2’00.951 for Marc Marquez (Honda), 2 ″ 8 higher than the reference time of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), but signed with a dry tire on a slippery track.

10.55 – Always wet track, no possibility of improving lap times. The next appointment is from 11 to 13 February in Mandalika in Indonesia.

10.45 – Fifteen minutes to go, clearly – given the track conditions – the top 10 remains unchanged: Bastianini (Ducati Gresini), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Martin (Ducati Pramac), Rins (Suzuki), Vinales (Aprilia), Bagnaia (Ducati ), Quartararo (Yamaha), Marc Marquez (Honda), Zarco (Ducati Pramac) and Pol Espargarò (Honda).

10.38 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) is lapping continuously, bringing his total count of laps completed to 53. The leader is Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU) to 55.

10.30 – Three riders on the track: world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Pol Espargarò (Honda) and Jack Miller (Ducati). Track always too wet to improve the respective timed references. 2’10.178 the lap just set by Miller.

10.20 – In-depth analysis of the fastest drivers of the individual manufacturers.

Ducati: Bastianini (Gresini) 1st in 1’58.131

Aprilia: Aleix Espargarò 2nd in 1’58.157

Suzuki: Rins 4th in 1’58.261

Yamaha: Quartararo 7th in 1’58.313

Honda: Marc Marquez 8th in 1’58.332

KTM: Oliveira 15th in 1’58.701.

10.15 – Times remain high, Pol Espargarò (Honda) has just returned to the pits. On the Vinales (Aprilia) and Bagnaia (Ducati) track.

10.05 – The first words of Enea Bastianini, leader of the Sepang Sunday.

10.00 – One hour at the end of the session. A look at the placement of the rookie drivers:

16. Bezzecchi 1’58.710 (+0.579)

19. Fernandez 1’59.180 (+1.049)

20. Di Giannantonio 1’59.197 (+1.066)

23. Gardner 1’59.348 (+1.217)

25. Darryn Binder 1’59.857 (+1.726).

09.55 – Little activity at the moment on the Sepang International Circuit, with only Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU) and Guintoli (Suzuki) on the track.

09.45 – There has been a change of guard in the ranking of laps:

1. Dovizioso 51

2. Alex Marquez 50

3. Quartararo 48

4. Bagnaia 46

5. Bezzecchi 46.

09.40 – The lap times, with the wet track, remain high: Vinales (Aprilia) recorded a 2’18.434, followed by a 2’17.149.

Before the arrival of the water, the time attacks had enclosed 18 pilots in the space of just one second. On a track for almost two minutes, this is truly incredible.

09.35 – On the track Zarco (Ducati Pramac), Marini (Ducati VR46), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU).

09.30 – Summary of the top10:

1. Bastianini 1’58.131

2. Aleix Espargarò +0.026

3. Martin +0.112

4. Rins +0.130

5. Vinales +0.130

6. Bagnaia +0.134

7. Quartararo +0.182

8. Marc Marquez +0.201

9. Zarco +0.282

10. Pol Espargarò +0.289.

09.25 – The track situation is always a wet track, Bagnaia (Ducati) just lapped in 2’13.292, Alex Marquez (Honda LCR) in 2’15.055. Times higher than about 15 seconds from those recorded in the Malaysian morning.

09.20 – The ranking of the most committed riders today sees Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in the lead at 48, followed by Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU) at 45 and Alex Marquez (Honda LCR) 41.

09.15 – The track record, set by Enea Bastianini (Ducati Gresini) was obtained with a Desmosedici GP21, the prototype available to the Rimini rider for 2022.

09.12 – After yesterday’s debut day, a bit of disappointment in the words of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) for the engine of his M1, still far in terms of horsepower from those of reference. Positive notes at Aprilia, with the riders impressed by the cornering speed of the new bike from Noale.

09.10 – The Malaysian rain between massively braking the riders’ entry onto the track: currently on the track Bagnaia (Ducati), Zarco (Ducati Pramac), Marini (Ducati VR46), Binder (KTM), Dovizioso (Yamaha WithU).

09.00 – Francesco Bagnaia also took to the track, with him Suzuki test driver Sylvain Guintoli and Darryn Binder’s brother Brad.

08.50 – Two Yamahas join the ‘debs’: it is Darryn Binder and Fabio Quartararo. Here are some shots of the action on the track before the lunch break.

08.40 – And in fact, here are two rookies taking to the track, the KTM rider Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi of the Ducati VR46.

08.30 – Pouring rain at the moment on Sepang, the most classic of the monsoons typical of Kuala Lumpur. It is unlikely that the track will dry out, allowing the riders to improve the times set so far. The desire to gain experience with rain tires in wet conditions should not be excluded.

An update on the rain … No riders on track 😢#SepangTest pic.twitter.com/1I84D8uNQa – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) February 6, 2022

08.20 – After yesterday’s setup difficulties, the factory Ducatis are back in the top positions. Jorge Martin is third, Francesco Bagnaia sixth.

08.10 – Marco Bezzecchi opens the second part of the ranking. Yamaha in difficulty with the exception of the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

08.00 – Below is the situation regarding the first 15 enclosed in less than a second. A few drops of water fell in Sepang and the teams and drivers are taking advantage of it to have their lunch break. Enea Bastianini in 1’58 ″ 131 set the track record, in 182 thousandths there are seven riders, with Fabio Quartararo finishing this handkerchief.