MotoGP, Sepang test. Marc Marquez: That nerve is my Achilles heel – MotoGP

“Today I fell twice. One was completely my mistake, the other I didn’t understand why, I didn’t do anything wrong. This fall, for no apparent reason, coupled with the fact that I hadn’t ridden a MotoGP in a long time means that I still haven’t figured out how to ride the new bike. The times have come, but I don’t know why ”.

“It is true that it is a different bike. I can’t deny it, but I can’t explain how. But looking at it you can easily understand in which direction we are going. The feeling on the bike is different. Today I also had the RC213V from last year and I immediately understood that the weather becomes easier with the 2022. But, as always, problems emerge that did not exist before. One of the aspects that I have to learn and understand is the change in the feeling on the front ”.

THElearn to understand the new bike

“Today, on the same bike, we tested two different set-ups. With one of the setups I had the same ‘floating’ problem as the rear one we had with the old bike, but with the other one I didn’t. With one set-up the bike has improved in some areas, with the other not. We need to understand what works for me and what doesn’t, but also what works well in general and what doesn’t. We have to forget the references we had from the previous bike. But after the first day I can say that the bike works well on this track ”.

Where is Marc Márquez’s new guide going?

“At the moment, with the new bike, I have to sacrifice a little what has always been my strong point, entering the corners. Today, when I tried to force it, I lost the front and crashed. I still can’t say where I’m gaining from before, it’s too early. With new tires, for example, it is very easy to set a good time. It is true that at the moment we are far from the leaders, but with the new tire I feel the potential of the bike more …. but I don’t know how to use it yet ”.

New bike, reverse situation

“Last year I had problems being fast with the new tires, today it was the opposite. I went fast with the new tires but not as fast with the used ones. However, it is too early to make a definitive assessment. We did not do it. a race simulation: it’s too early. I don’t want to say that now we will have to drive more with the rear, because with the same bike, changing only the set-up, you can have a bike that can be ridden more with the rear or more with the front. You can choose “.

The arm

“Obviously my biggest concern this winter was the view. We worried about diplopia (double vision, NDA), but we haven’t forgotten about the arm. With the arm we are working with a very good group. I feel better, but the muscles that work on the bike cannot be trained in a gym. The goal is to maintain the same level of performance throughout the year. The problem is that when there is internal inflammation, the pain increases and the potency decreases. We have to keep it under control ”.

Choose between what works and what doesn’t

“Having not ridden a MotoGP for so long and not being able to ride this winter, you have to be patient … The speed is there, it has not been lost, but the feeling, the perception of the limits, of the lines are not there, I have to find it. And this is achieved by making turns. For example, today I told my team: forget to test things today, I need to shoot. And we ended up with the same bike we started with. Tomorrow, if I’m fit, I’ll tell them I’m ready for the test ”.

The sight

“When I spoke to the doctors, my first question was whether my vision problem could recur. I asked them if I had crashed in testing in Malaysia, what were the chances of the problem returning. The answer was clear: the possibility has been the same for two years. The nerve is there… I have hard bones, but that specific nerve is my weak point, my Achilles heel.

Manuel Pecino