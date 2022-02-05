MotoGP, Sepang test. Quartararo: “2022 equal to 2021”. Mir: “Suzuki worked well” – MotoGP

In summary: Fabio Quartararo makes the best of a bad situation on what Yamaha has brought; Joan Mir is pleasantly surprised at Suzuki’s work. Here is in detail what the last two MotoGP world champions have declared February 5, 2022



F.abio Quartararo: “I was deluded with the maximum speed …” “The engine is very similar to last season’s. At a certain point of the day I was thrilled, because I was among the first in terms of top speed, but then I realized that the figure was due to a wrong braking … I didn’t do a real time attack, because the soft tire had some laps on its shoulders: tomorrow we will do better. But, above all, I have to be more effective in driving, it is normal that after a while I do not go on the bike. Today I was too aggressive under braking, not very smooth in the fast corners. It is clear that I would like more horses, but if we don’t have them, they can’t be invented… If you have them, better, if you don’t have them you have to adapt to what you have ”.