MotoGP, Sepang test. Quartararo: “2022 equal to 2021”. Mir: “Suzuki worked well” – MotoGP

In summary: Fabio Quartararo makes the best of a bad situation on what Yamaha has brought; Joan Mir is pleasantly surprised at Suzuki’s work. Here is in detail what the last two MotoGP world champions have declared
February 5, 2022
F.abio Quartararo: “I was deluded with the maximum speed …”
“The engine is very similar to last season’s. At a certain point of the day I was thrilled, because I was among the first in terms of top speed, but then I realized that the figure was due to a wrong braking … I didn’t do a real time attack, because the soft tire had some laps on its shoulders: tomorrow we will do better. But, above all, I have to be more effective in driving, it is normal that after a while I do not go on the bike. Today I was too aggressive under braking, not very smooth in the fast corners. It is clear that I would like more horses, but if we don’t have them, they can’t be invented… If you have them, better, if you don’t have them you have to adapt to what you have ”.
Joan Mir: “We need to be optimistic: Suzuki worked well”
“It was a positive day, important to get the bike back in hand. I’m happy with how things went: we have a lot of material to try, including two different frames, you have to make the right choice. We have a more powerful engine, now we need to adjust the electronics for the new delivery. We haven’t tried all the new features yet: in this test it is important to understand where we can improve for the race. I have seen many fast bikes, but I didn’t have time to be ‘impressed’ by anyone, I had a lot to do: let’s see if tomorrow it will be possible to follow some rivals, today I didn’t have the time. We need to be optimistic, Suzuki worked well: it’s too early to say anything, but I’m confident ”.