MotoGP, Sepang Test: Vinales in command on the 2nd day of Shakedown – News

After the first day it served a “break the ice” for the new generation, and to regain confidence with their prototypes for test riders, the second day in Sepang saw as the protagonist Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, the fastest result with the time recorded in 1: 59.833.

News on the track on the second day

In reality, this “shakedown” at the beginning of February, waiting for all the “big names” of MotoGP to arrive in Sepang over the weekend, is more useful to become familiar with the 2022 prototypes and the various parts to be tested. But, the time attack is always a moment that pilots love and Maverick Vinales riding Aprilia, did not take long to raise the tone. Recall that the Spaniard was able to run since the House of Noale continues to enjoy the concessions.

Among the news of the second day the arrival of Stefan Bradl, Honda test driver that yesterday had missed the roll as the RC213Vs were stuck in Dubai. On the other hand, who was absent, it was Fabio Di Giannantonio that, due stomach problems, he had to skip the second day. The hope is to see him back on track tomorrow, as he said he was satisfied with the adaptation work done on the first day.

Who goes up and who goes down in the ranking

On this second day, in addition to the very fast Maverick Vinales, the test driver was also protagonist Michele Pirroplaced behind the Aprilia rider, and with Marco Bezzecchi third. For the “Bez” the first day mainly concerned the work on the position in the saddle, while in the second he managed to find a good feeling with the whole bike. Behind him, the other rookie Raul Fernandez, first yesterday with the KTM of the Tech3 team. Fifth place in the standings, however, for the test driver Suzuki Sylvain Guintoli: for the French rider to get back on the GSX-RR brought good sensations, but above all, as he said at the end of the first day, “It was nice to be back in Sepang after several years of absence due to Covid”.

Bradl returns after an uphill start

The second day saw the others two rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binderfinish in sixth and seventh position, leaving the Honda test driver behind Stefan Bradl. For him, this beginning was somewhat troubled. Yesterday he was unable to lap because he did not yet have a Honda to ride, while today he took to the track with the suit of Pol Espargarò. The reason? Perhaps HRC has lost “a few pieces” on the journey to Sepang. Finally, to close the ranking Mika Kallio, Lorenzo Savadori with Aprilia, and the two Yamaha testers.

