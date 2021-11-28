MotoGP / Six weeks of absolute rest for Marc Marquez – Moto

There is maximum prudence and the same reserve around Marc Marquez, after the vision problem remedied during a motocross training. The eight-time world champion of MotoGP had to miss the last two races of the season and the important tests in Jerez for the return of the diplopia (double vision) that had already tormented him in 2011. The Spaniard has not given interviews and his only two public images are those of a morning walk and the surprise made a few days ago to the students of the Allianz Junior Motor Camp. The next step in the recovery process now includes a specialist eye check around Christmas, as told by Honda HRC team principal Alberto Puig. The Catalan manager explained that the rider needs time to allow the part around the eye to deflate and improve and only then decisions will be made on how to continue on the recovery path.

What leaked from Spain, according to reports from the Germans Speedweek, is that the doctors have imposed absolute rest for six weeks to Marc Marquez, during which the driver was prohibited from any physical activity, outside of walks. According to the specialized publication, it will be a “small miracle” to see the Honda champion at the start of the world championship at 100% already from the opening race of 2022 in Losail, Qatar. In the past groups Loris Capirossi had explained that he had heard Marquez by telephone and that he found him positive and optimistic to be on track for the Sepang tests, scheduled for 5 and 6 February next. In 2011, the Cervera rider, also struggling with diplopia at the time, returned to the track four and a half months after the diagnosis had been made and after having undergone an operation.