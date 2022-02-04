MotoGP, Stoner: “I suffer from anxiety, on Sunday I wanted to die and not race”

Casey Stoner a rider who is perhaps the greatest regret of modern motorcycling. The Australian champion left the paddock of the world championship too early, after victories with Ducati and Honda, due to chronic fatigue, a disease he has been diagnosed with in recent years. In a recent intervention on the Gypsy Tales podcast, however, Casey revealed that he has suffered from an anxiety disorder since the years of the championship., suffering that he had not identified at the moment but only later.

“The anxiety was me only recently diagnosed – were the words of Stoner to the Gypsy Tales podcast, then reported by various newspapers – I honestly thought it was just something people said to say … another way of saying being stressed “

Casey, then, in this frank and honest account of a problem that grieves millions of people around the world, spoke of the years of the world championship.

“My career would have been easier if I had recognized this disorder earlier, being able to manage the situation better. I have never been comfortable in crowds, with people and the media. And then Race day came, for years, but especially taking into account the last 2 years, the better the weekend went, the more I wanted to die“.

A very strong declaration of suffering that however makes us understand once again and even more the difficulties Stoner went through in the last years of his career.

“I would have liked curl up on the floor of the campr – he said – like a dog, I had knots in my stomach. I didn’t want to run. I couldn’t feel worse. I felt the pressure from the team, from everyone who had helped me. There is a team that has 70 people there, and especially when you are the number one driver and everyone expects you to win every weekend, that has affected me a lot. I realized why I was struggling so hard only after I ended my career. ‘You can only do what you can do and no more than that’, this has been my mantra in the last years of the world championship.

Stoner’s retirement has certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of all motorcycle enthusiasts but according to Casey it was the right choice.

No matter how bad, how nervous and how sorry you were, I think I was good at retiring. I bite the bullet and went on my way “.

As previously mentioned, Stoner suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome, diagnosed in 2019.

“It’s not clear why my body can’t handle everything. I do not know the causes and therefore I cannot tell what is happening to me. But my body suffers a lot “.