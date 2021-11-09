MotoGP, Stoner is still not feeling well: “My only opponent is myself”

In 2007 and 2011 the fastest, most consistent, intelligent and mature driver was Casey Stoner who respectively won the title with Ducati and Honda. Over the weekend he returned to the paddock as a guest of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, also actively participating in the weekend giving useful advice to the two official drivers, Francesco Bagnaia (here are his statements) and Jack Miller. Passion still runs in her veins, but for some years now his physique has been weakened.

The confession of the Australian

“I still have huge health problems“ he told in Portugal. “There were times when I basically spent five months on the couch. The bed-to-sofa ride was my only daily training session“. These physical problems then had an impact on the mental aspect: “Obviously it was extremely difficult for me“. His health situation is not stable and there are times when it improves, but other times when it gets worse: “In December and January I thought it was better. I was really elated, but in March and April things went downhill quickly again“.

Return banished

However, everything depends from day to day, even if it has recently not regained its maximum physical form: “There are days when I’m completely exhausted and other times it gets better again. But I’m never above 60 percent of my performance“. With these serious health problems, getting back on track is just a utopia for the Australian who retired at the height of his career, at 27: “For the past four years, my only opponent has been myself. I cannot participate in any competition, although I would have a lot of fun“.

