MotoGP, Stoner, trick or treat? The Werewolf Kangaroo expected in Portimao

Trick or treat?!

These days, given the fashion of importing traditions that are not really ours, we found ourselves opening the door under this amusing threat, finding behind the door the smiling faces of masked children to whom we gladly surrendered.

We had a similar surprise today, upon our arrival in Portimao, when we were warned that, tomorrow, there will be nothing less than His Speed ​​Casey Stoner, who will remain in Europe also the following week, for the final Grand Prix tomorrow. of Valencia.

ATTENTION, nostalgic for the exploits of the only rider who has so far been able to give the world title to Ducati: that Stoner no longer exists. Therefore: no, he will not return to racing, no, he does not feel nostalgia for the MotoGP also because, just a few weeks ago, in Misano, via videoconference, he declared:

1 – “MotoGP had tired me: too much electronics and aerodynamics, it was becoming too easy”.

2 – “Valentino Rossi taught me a lot, but he was good at manipulating the press towards me”.

3 – “The third reason I quit is, and you know it, because I don’t like talking to reporters.”

That said, Casey will probably hold a press conference tomorrow where he’ll probably re-propose themes 1, 2 and 3, not necessarily in the same order, but what does it matter?

We will look at him with the same sweetly admired face that we reserved for children of ‘trick or treat?’, Precisely because of their innocence.

After all, it goes like this with Casey Stoner: you love him, period. A bit like the red-haired girl from the first counter, who didn’t spin but we dreamed of her anyway.

Clean thoughts, like his driving that dragged us into a whirlwind of emotions as he tamed the Delmobelva and, later on, the Honda, with the identical nonchalance.

“He is crazy – he told us one day Bruno Leoni, chief engineer of that team nicknamed in Borgo Panigale ‘of the dwarves’, at the time of world championship triumphs – he returned to the pits ranting like a maniac that the bike was shit, but he had given everyone a second. It was high in the front, so we raised it in the back. He got back on track, did two laps, gave the usual second to the second and came back again shouting that he was shit all the same! ”.

He’s crazy, ‘the dwarfs’ repeated in chorus silently mimicking the gesture of the index finger pointing to the temple. But for him they went out of their way and… woe to anyone who touched him!

Well, guys, if, taking advantage of an inattentive team, Casey got on a MotoGP bike and gave us a lap of the track – not to race, of course – he would make us a great gift.

But he doesn’t like today’s MotoGP.

The bikes are too simple.

So to confirm this theory he decided to spend a couple of weeks studying them.

Have you ever seen.