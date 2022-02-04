MotoGP, Stoner’s revelation: “The better the weekend went, the more I wanted to die” – News

Casey Stoner’s career came to a halt in 2012, when the Australian phenomenon was only 27 years old. A farewell due to the lack of love for life that the top class required coupled with some health issues that Casey has only begun to talk about openly in recent years.

As is now known, the two-time world champion suffers from chronic fatiguea malaise combined with a perennial state of anxiety only recently diagnosed and not when Stoner was in business.

Stoner’s tale

“I was only recently diagnosed with anxiety, I actually didn’t even know what it was”Stoner told the Gypsy Tales podcast. “Honestly, before I was diagnosed, I thought anxiety was just something people invented to justify stress. Everyone gets stressed.”.

A situation that seriously affected the physique of the former champion: “My back also freezes due to anxiety. It is a sensation I feel when I find myself in situations where I feel comfortable”.

The pressure of expectations

“It would have been easier to manage my career if I had known before. I had a bad reputation because at times I was very closed with people or the press, because I never felt comfortable doing it“Casey continued, before recounting the sensations experienced during the last seasons in MotoGP: “Not to mention Sunday, race day … For years, probably in the last two years of MotoGP racing, the better the weekend got, the more I wanted to die. I would have curled up on the floor of the camper, sick as a dog and with the stomach in a thousand knots. I didn’t want to run. I couldn’t have felt worse, more apprehensive ”.

“I felt the pressure of the team, of all those who followed me. I had a team of 70 people and especially when you are the number one driver, everyone expects a win. Only after finishing my career, did I understand the reason for all this “concluded the former Honda and Ducati.