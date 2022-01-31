MotoGP test Malaysia: how the first day went, the shakedown

First day for test riders and MotoGP rookies: in Sepang I turned on the engines for the first starter of the 2022 World Championship. Di Giannantonio: “I didn’t sleep due to the time zone”. Honda mockery: motorcycles blocked in the Emirates

First day of MotoGP tests in Sepang (Malaysia): on the track the official test riders and rookies in the top class, who will be able to test until Wednesday 2 February before the two days of 5-6 February which will see all the riders in the 2022 World Championship on the circuit .

first signs – The fastest of the day was the 2021 Moto2 world runner-up, Raul Fernandez (Ktm Tech3), who lapped in 2’00 ”898. But clearly lap times are not the objectives of these three days: the debs have to grind km to accumulate experience, the test riders have to try some aerodynamic / technical innovations on the new bikes. This was the case, for example, of Michele Pirro, who rode with the Ducati 2022 with an extended exhaust, and of Lorenzo Savadori, who rode with the new Aprilia – for the team owners Viñales and Aleix Espargaro can also ride – mounting appendices updated front and a new exhaust. Dani Pedrosa, Ktm, was naturally seen among the test drivers. Among the debuts, the outgoing Moto2 champion, Remy Gardner, is also on the track, despite the recent wrist operation. All rookies completed the program, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati), Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati).

sleepless diggia – The Roman himself, having finished his work on the track, revealed that he had had problems with time zones: “I’m happy because getting out on the track after the long winter is always wonderful. I was very excited even though I paid for the time zone, practically last night I couldn’t sleep. But during the winter break I worked a lot, in the gym and with a nutritionist, so I can’t wait to get serious. I wasn’t very fast on the track ”- explained Di Giannantonio -“ but we tried many little things that will be needed for the MotoGP season ”.

bezzecchi … beginner – The deb driver of the VR46 took to the track, among the first completing 38 laps on the Malaysian circuit, with a top of 2’02 ”012. But beyond the times, the rider from Rimini became familiar with the Ducati of Valentino Rossi’s team, and struck the observers for the “P” (of a beginner) that stood out on his helmet used for testing. An ironic way to start his first season in MotoGP after finishing third in the 2021 Moto2 World Championship.

honda stop – Problems for Honda: Hrc’s official test driver Stefan Bradl couldn’t run because the RC213-V … didn’t make it to Sepang. While the entire HRC team was ready for the Sepang shakedown, the technical equipment and the 2022 motorcycles – having followed another expedition route – remained stuck at the Dubai airport. They will most likely arrive in Malaysia for testing on February 5-6. Not a big problem for Honda but a small misunderstanding that will have created some disappointment in the team.

