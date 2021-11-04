MotoGP: the background of Marc Marquez’s injury

Marc Marquez will miss the Algarve GP which will take place this weekend (here all the times), and there is no rain on this. But the news given by HRC about the crash in training that caused him a mild concussion, left many question marks about the actual health of # 93. Here it is from Spain and then from his team manager Alberto Puig new details have arrived.

The malaise came after a while

According to what was communicated by Honda, on Tuesday 2 November, Marquez would have crashed during off-road workouts by banging your head and for this he would have done some medical tests. As a result, due to a mild concussion, it was decided that it was better to skip the Portugal race, the penultimate of the season in which the Honda rider has nothing to play for. From the Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo, then, other details emerged: at the time of the fall he was doing enduro with a friend, and then go home independently. Once home, however, Marc would have felt a certain discomfort which would have prompted him to do some investigations. Hence the communication from Honda and then from the rider himself, about the fact that he would not race in Portimao.

Could the arm also have suffered trauma?

The concussion, therefore, could have left a lot of “aftermath” for the pilot not to make him feel safe driving a motorcycle. On all this, the biggest question: in the fall, Has the already injured arm suffered another trauma? Here it was from Portugal the team manager Alberto Puig to explain something more about the situation: “Marc hit his head while doing enduro in the mountains near Cervera. – told Sky sport motoGP – Has been a small blow, but once back home his head kept spinning as if he were in a daze. He had no arm problems or in other parts of the body. He was visited in Barcelona and on Monday he will have a further check to see if he can return to Valencia ”. While waiting to know the results of the new visit, he will be replaced in Portimao Stefan Bradl: “It was a forced choice – concluded Puig -, he’s the only driver we have. We have no new material to test, Stefan will focus on the race ”.

