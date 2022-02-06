MotoGP, The roar of the Beast: Bastianini set record in the Sepang tests

18.00 – The rain that started falling during the lunch break actually ruined the afternoon of testing. Some drivers (especially rookies) tried in the wet, others when the track began to dry out. It was useful for completing scheduled tests, but not for improving references.

So Enea Bastianini’s time of 1’58 ”131, the best ever in Sepang, remained unbeaten. The ranking is however very short with 11 drivers in 10th and 18 less than 9. Proof that in MotoGP they are all aligned. Behind the Beast he placed himself Aleix Espargarò, always fast with the Aprilia these days. Third place for Jorge Martin and then Alex Rins, on a Suzuki that looks grown and faster on the straight. In 8th place, behind Vinalesthere is Pecco Bagnaia who preceded two of his likely opponents this season: Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez. Zarco And Pol Espargarò close the top ten, missed by a whisker from Luca Matinibefore Mir And Nakagamiwith Miller only 14 °.

Marco Bezzecchi he confirmed himself as the best of the rookies with the 16th time, behind Oliveira, best interpreter of KTM. Not at all explosive on the flying lap Dovizioso And Morbidelli22nd and 24th and behind the tester Crutchlow. Better than them he did By Giannantonio, 20 °.

Now a few days of rest, then from Friday to Sunday the drivers will be on track in Mandalika, Indonesia, in the last 3 days of winter testing.

17.47 – As pilots finish their test program the bikes are being prepared for shipment to Mandalika and equipped with the so-called ‘transport tires’. Recently these are even the Michelin Power Cup 2, a dual compound tire designed for Track days but can also be used on the road, thanks to the carvings (actually minimal). We tested it during the test of the Yamaha R1 GYTR,

17.41 – Fall of Nakagami at turn 8.

17.35 – Less than half an hour at the end of the test. On the track there are Miller, Aleix and Pol Espargarò and Quartararo. The asphalt is still wet and the references are high.

16.44 – Currently on the track there are Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, Pol Espargarò, Darryn Binder.

15.40 – Darryn Binder on the track too.

15.35 – Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi on track to test MotoGP in the wet for the first time.

HOURS 15.25 – Heavy rain on the Sepang circuit, the test day may not resume.

13.50 – It starts to rain on the Sepang circuit.

HOURS 13.25 – All stopped in the pits for the lunch break with the exception of Morbidelli.

13.00 – The updated times. At the moment there are few drivers on the track.

12.45 – Fall for Joan Mir at turn 15, the driver is fine.

12.15 – This is quite interesting: here are the speeds on Day 2. Among the top 10 bikes, 8 are the Italian ones Ducati and Aprilia. The only two Japanese MotoGP bikes are the Suzuki of Mir (6th speed) and Rins (10th). Italians do It Better?

12.10 – Alex Rins is in 4th place at 0 “130 from Bastianini.

12.05 – Franco Morbidelli is the only Yamaha rider to continue using the oversized wings, which he likes (as he told us yesterday).

Fabio Quartararo uses standard aerodynamics.

Like Andrea Dovizioso.

12.00 – Speang’s tests are open to the public. A few Malaysian fans in the grandstand on the straight.

11.50 am – Let’s say they are airplanes, and in fact … here is the Pitot tube on one of the Aprilia RS-GP’s Savadori. The contraption was invented by Henri Pitot in the mid-1700s and is used to determine the speed of fluids, therefore also of air. If you notice, going up from the front ladder, there is in all planes, in the front of the cockpit. We talked about it HERE.

11.30 – After the outburst in the first hour, the pilots resumed their usual work for this test.

11.10 – Improve Miller: he is 14th.

11.00 am – The quiet after the storm. The pilots used the first hour to seek maximum performance, with Enea Bastianini winning it by lapping in 1’58 “131. The ranking is tight, with 8 riders in 2 tenths, while the top 15 lapped under 1. ’59 “.

HOURS 10.55 – Fall for Alex Marquez at turn 2, the driver is fine.

HOURS 10.52 – The fastest driver ever in Sepang is now Enea Bastianini: 1’58 “131 his time.

10.49 – Second place for Bastianini.

10.46 – Fourth time for Bagnaia.

10.43 – Vinales 3rd at 0 “104 from his teammate.

10.39 – Third place for Fabio Quartararo at 0 “156 from Aleix.

10.36 – Pol Espargarò in 6th place.

10.34 – The previous record (unofficial because it was obtained in the tests) on the Sepang track was owned by Petrucci, who in 2019 had lapped in 1’58 “239. Aleix Espargarò was faster by almost a tenth.

10.31 – The updated ranking. The top 10 under all under 1’59 “.

10.29 am – Pecco Bagnaia on goal in 6th place.

10.27 – Aleix Espargarò prints the time of 1’58 “157, the best lap ever in Sepang. Marini climbs to 4th place.

10.24 – Best time for Jorge Martin 1’58 “243, Rins is 79 thousandths behind the Ducati rider.

10.23 – Zarco in 2nd place at 0 “292 from Espargarò.

10.18 AM – Fall for Marco Bezzecchi at the last corner, the driver is fine.

10.17 – Nakagami in 5th place.

10.15 –The ranking.

10.14 AM – Aleix Espargarò in first place with a time of 1’58 “423, ahead of Rins, Vinales, Martin and Quartararo.

HOURS 10.08 – Rins sets the new benchmark in 1’58 “902, behind him Martin and Vinales. There are almost all the riders on the track.

HOURS 10.06 – Alex Rins in 1’59 “003.

10.04 – The first reference is by Aleix Espargarò: 1’59 “720.

10.00 am – Green light. Probably many riders will play some soft tires at the beginning of the day, when the temperatures are lower.

9.50 am – Everything is ready for the second and final day of testing in Sepang.

HERE the results and the news of the first day.

The first greeting at the entrance to the circuit is by Enea Bastianini and Carlo Pernat.