MotoGP: the technical data sheet of the Desmosedici GP 2022 – News

Ducati, after the official presentation, has released the first technical data of the Desmosedici GP 2022 which will take to the track during this sporting season. Here are the details.
The technical sheet
First name: Ducati Desmosedici GP 2022
Motor: 90 ° V4, liquid-cooled 4-stroke, desmodromic distribution with double overhead camshaft and 4 valves per cylinder
Displacement: 1000 cc
Maximum power: over 250 hp
Full speed: over 350 km / h
Transmission: Ducati Seamless Transmission. Final chain drive.
Diet: Indirect electronic injection, 4 throttle bodies with injectors above and below the throttle. Butterflies controlled by double Ride By Wire system
Fuel: Shell Racing V-Power.
Lubricant: Shell Advance Ultra 4.
I unload: Akrapovi ?.
Final transmission: DID chain
Chassis: Double beam in aluminum alloy.
Suspensions: Öhlins inverted fork with carbon sheaths and Öhlins rear shock absorber, with preload adjustment and hydraulic compression and rebound brake.
Electronics: Marelli control unit programmed with Dorna Unico Software.
Tires: Michelin, on Ø17 “front and rear rims.
Rims: Marchesini in magnesium alloy.
Braking system: Brembo, double 340mm carbon front discs with four-piston calipers. Single steel rear disc with two-piston caliper.
Dry weight: 157kg