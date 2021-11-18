MotoGP, The Valencia 2021 analysis: Rossi’s last dance, rider until the last corner

By: Piersalvo Patanè

Valentino’s 2021 season Rossi, the last of his incredible World career that began in 1996, was characterized by performances that were anything but exciting but the Doctor wanted to finish with a flourish or in any case with a dignified race. The following analysis proposes considerations on the last race weekend with a comparison with 2020 and shows how Rossi did the Rider until the last sector of the last lap of his career.

Qualifying performances: thanks Pecco… but what a fantastic T3!

The Valencia weekend hadn’t started very well, given that Rossi he was last in FP2 (we do not consider FP1 racing in the wet). The turning point takes place in FP3 where, thanks to the “disciple” Bagnaia, Valentino manages to pull out a 1: 30.8 that allows him to grab that fateful tenth place that allows him direct access in Q2. In qualifying, he confirmed 10th with a good 1: 30.7.

In the following graph we see how, compared to the poleman Martin, Valentino manages to be surprisingly faster on the T3 despite the fact that, at the end of the lap, you pay about 8 tenths. Much of the detachment, Rossi, pays it in the sectors T1 And T4, where it loses more than 3 tenths on average.

Comparison Rossi – Martin: sectors in qualifying (negative time> Rossi ahead)

But the real judgment, at least on the flying lap, should be done with the same bike. For this reason we made the same comparison, considering Fabio’s fastest lap Quartararo (fastest Yamaha rider). Well, the Doctor manages to be faster than the French new World Champion in the last 2 sectors while paying a lot in T1 which, at this point, appears to have been the Achilles’ heel of Rossi during his last weekend as a motorcycle racer. Below is the comparison chart between the two in qualifying.

Comparison Rossi – Quartararo: sectors in qualifying (negative time> Rossi ahead)

The good performance of Rossi is supported by the comparison with the fastest lap done in 2020 (for greater precision it was considered the best lap of that weekend, done in FP3), where the Doctor was still riding the bike with the official colors. The graph below shows us the comparison on the various split times. Again, it is evident as in the T3 this year Rossi has made a big leap in quality, being 3 tenths faster than 12 months ago. Improvement far from negligible even in T4, where it turns out to be 2 tenths faster than in 2020.

Comparison Rossi 2020 – Rossi 2021: sectors in qualifying (negative time> 2021 ahead)

Race performance: 100% until the last sector of the last lap!

If in qualifying Rossi was, at least in part, “helped” by Bagnaia, in the race the Doctor put all of himself on the field, not sparing himself from the first to the last lap and finishing in the same position in which he started: 10.o. The fall of Rins on the one hand and the overrun immediately by Bastianini on the other hand, they ensured that the balance remained at 0. Valentino is the author of a race with a regular pace, with an average pace of 1: 31.9. The impressive figure is the delta between his best and average lap: only 2 tenths. For the whole race Rossi it always shot between 1:31.7 and 1:32. In particular, from lap 21 to lap 27 always under 1:32. The post-race statement by Morbidelli, was impressed by the doctor’s pace at the end of the race and unable to attack him. The last lap of his last race still sees him lap in 1: 31.820! Below a comparison with the “disciple” Pecco Bagnaia, extraordinary winner of the GP.

Race times comparison: Rossi vs Bagnaia (first lap excluded)

Valentino Rossi closes his last race in his career 13.5 seconds behind the winner. If we go back 12 months, the gap that he had collected in 2020 from the winner Morbidelli was 20 seconds.

Posting of Rossi from the winner: 2020 vs 2021

Doing the tare on himself, anyway, Rossi he crossed the line 13.2 seconds earlier than in 2020, improving his race pace by almost half a second per lap! It must be said that the 2021 race was about 7 seconds faster than in 2020 where Franco was the winner Morbidelli, but this does not in the least cloud Valentino’s good performance.

Race times of Rossi: 2020 vs 2021 (negative time -> improvement compared to 2020)

Now let’s see a comparison between the various sectors, excluding the first and last lap as usual by comparing Rossi both to the winner 2021 Bagnaia, than to himself 12 months earlier. The half second per lap compared to Pecco is distributed as we see in the graph below where, as in qualifying, the first and last sectors are particularly difficult for the package Rossi–Yamaha. The magic of Saturday is not repeated on T3, while the posting on the T2 is less than 1 tenth.

Comparison of competing sectors: Rossi vs Bagnaia

If we look instead at 2020, Valentino’s improvement is evident in all sectors, with an average advantage of over 4 tenths per lap on the average pace.

Comparison of competing sectors Rossi 2020 vs. Rossi 2021

In conclusion, the extraordinary career of Valentino Rossi, studded with countless races won and podiums won (we are not giving all the numbers here), it was certainly not affected either positively or negatively by this last race but, while many were ready to bet on a final catwalk at cruising pace, the doctor honored his latest appearance with the best race pace performance of the year.

With a 1: 31.820, just 1 tenth from his fastest lap, scored on the last lap of his last race, the career of the most successful MotoGP rider of the modern era ends.

Data source: Motogp.com