MotoGP Valencia, Free Practice 1: first Lecuona in the wet. 2nd Miller, 6th Bagnaia

The Spaniard of Ktm Tech3 the best in the rain: he precedes the Australian of Ducati and Oliveira. Three Italians in the top 10, Quartararo behind, Valentino last

Iker Lecuona is the fastest in the MotoGP Free1 of the Valencia GP. On a wet track the Ktm Tech3 rider sets the time of 1: 40.569, ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati) by 0.155 and Miguel Oliveira (Ktm) by 0.161. Valentino Rossi practically did not lap, while Francesco Bagnaia is sixth at 0 “446.

the top ten

On a difficult asphalt here is the top-10: 4. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) at 0.371; 5. Joan Mir (Suzuki) at 0.374; 7. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46 Avintia) at 0.535; 8. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) at 0.631; 9. Pol Espargaro (Honda HRC) at 0.731; 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda Lcr) at 0.917.

many slips

Session held on a treacherous asphalt, in fact many have paid the price. Glides for Danilo Petrucci, who crashed at turn 4; Francesco Bagnaia, on the ground at 2; Jack Miller, who flew off at Turn 1 after going wide on the red painted part outside the turn (below); Luca Marini, crashed at turn 6.

the other Italians

These are the positions of the other Italians: 14. Enea Bastianini, who precedes the world champion Fabio Quartararo; 18. Andrea Dovizioso; 19. Danilo Petrucci and 21. Valentino Rossi, who didn’t want to take excessive risks at the last GP of his career.

FP1 MotoGP Gp Valencia, the classification

Here are the times of the Free1 of the MotoGP Valencia GP

1 Lecuona 1’40.569
2. Miller 0.155
3. Oliveira 0.161
4. Zarco 0.371
5. Mir 0.374
6. Bagnaia 0.446
7. Marine 0.535
8. Morbidelli 0.631
9. P. Espargaro 0.731
10. Nakagami 0.917
11. Rins 0.943
12. Martin 0.978
13. A. Espargaro 1.320
14. Bastianini 1,405
15. Quartararo 1.512
16. A. Marquez 1,589
17. Binder 1,599
18. Dovizioso 1.613
19. Petrucci 1,869
20. Viñales 2.198
21. Rossi 12,412

November 12 – 11:21 am

