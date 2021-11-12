MotoGP Valencia, Free Practice 1: first Lecuona in the wet. 2nd Miller, 6th Bagnaia

The Spaniard of Ktm Tech3 the best in the rain: he precedes the Australian of Ducati and Oliveira. Three Italians in the top 10, Quartararo behind, Valentino last

Iker Lecuona is the fastest in the MotoGP Free1 of the Valencia GP. On a wet track the Ktm Tech3 rider sets the time of 1: 40.569, ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati) by 0.155 and Miguel Oliveira (Ktm) by 0.161. Valentino Rossi practically did not lap, while Francesco Bagnaia is sixth at 0 “446.

the top ten – On a difficult asphalt here is the top-10: 4. Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) at 0.371; 5. Joan Mir (Suzuki) at 0.374; 7. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46 Avintia) at 0.535; 8. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) at 0.631; 9. Pol Espargaro (Honda HRC) at 0.731; 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda Lcr) at 0.917.

many slips – Session held on a treacherous asphalt, in fact many have paid the price. Glides for Danilo Petrucci, who crashed at turn 4; Francesco Bagnaia, on the ground at 2; Jack Miller, who flew off at Turn 1 after going wide on the red painted part outside the turn (below); Luca Marini, crashed at turn 6.

the other Italians – These are the positions of the other Italians: 14. Enea Bastianini, who precedes the world champion Fabio Quartararo; 18. Andrea Dovizioso; 19. Danilo Petrucci and 21. Valentino Rossi, who didn’t want to take excessive risks at the last GP of his career.

FP1 MotoGP Gp Valencia, the classification – Here are the times of the Free1 of the MotoGP Valencia GP

1 Lecuona 1’40.569

2. Miller 0.155

3. Oliveira 0.161

4. Zarco 0.371

5. Mir 0.374

6. Bagnaia 0.446

7. Marine 0.535

8. Morbidelli 0.631

9. P. Espargaro 0.731

10. Nakagami 0.917

11. Rins 0.943

12. Martin 0.978

13. A. Espargaro 1.320

14. Bastianini 1,405

15. Quartararo 1.512

16. A. Marquez 1,589

17. Binder 1,599

18. Dovizioso 1.613

19. Petrucci 1,869

20. Viñales 2.198

21. Rossi 12,412

November 12 – 11:21 am

