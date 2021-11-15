MotoGP, Valencia GP: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sunday, November 14, 2021, the after Valentino officially begins in Valencia. The two-wheeled messiah greets, thanks, celebrates. He leaves memories, records and victories, but also teams and drivers he grew up as if he knew they were needed to fill the void he would leave. A messy farewell, a bit like the arrival, with the circle closing and the regrets forgotten.

Celebrate Rossi and celebrate the reds, because this time the most obvious pun in motorsport is allowed. Bagnaia, Martin and Miller on the podium, all the others below.

Meanwhile, the Moto2 world title went to the other side of the world, in Australia. Gardner brought it, Remy.

THE BEAUTIFUL – Kisses and hugs, greetings and kisses. Rivers of prosecco, screams and a little healthy mess. As it once was, when he won everything. But now the party has expanded, there are no losers and everyone wants to have an invitation. The Valencia circuit welcomes them all, the 75 thousand in the stands, the drivers on the track, the people in the paddock. Their king abdicated, long live the king. Pilot until the end, as one who is, he doesn’t. The last lap, the last bend, the last braking, the last wheelie, the last finish line. The circle closes, but it has the shape of a track. Goodbye, Valentino.

THE UGLY – The tie and the hat, the memories on the helmet, that smile always on his face. Danilo Petrucci either you love him or you love him. The worker became CEO, from the CRT assembly line to the Ducati control room. He fought, won and thrilled, now he will go to the desert sands, where perhaps he will find a magic lamp that will grant another wish. He thinks he is normal in a world of phenomena, perhaps he does not know that the exceptional thing is to be normal.

THE BAD – Doohan and Gardner had to bother, go back to 1992, in Assen, to find another GP without even a Honda from the official team on the track. Bad luck has a formidable aim, but the biggest house in the world has a congenital myopia for not having a much longer bench. Even in the Jerez tests the double absence could be replicated, whoever starts badly …

THE DISAPPOINTMENT – Enea Bastianini, but only in qualifying. On the dry lap he gets lost, grazes and finds himself starting in the traffic of the Sunday of the Grand Prix. In the race he transforms, fights and overtakes but you can’t always climb Everest. A lesson for next year.

THE CONFIRMATION – Three out of three, perfection in red, on the podium. Bagnaia who turned out to be a cannibal with a bit of delay, Martin who grows up and wins against his physical problems, Miller who finds continuity. Ducati’s future is its present.

THE MISTAKE – From throwing the heart over the obstacle to throwing the bike to the ground, the step is short. Like this Alex Rins found another to count the grains of sand in his suit instead of the points in the standings. Perhaps it is a Zen exercise that will give him some calm, the other qualities he has.

THE SURPRISE – Again in pole position after 9 years, in the garage without even making a lap. A nice and a bad surprise for Simone Corsi, he didn’t deserve the second one.

THE PASS – Remy Gardner didn’t make many, but they didn’t help to become world champion. In Portimao he had thrilled, in Valencia not, but whoever wins is always right.

THE CURIOSITY’ – No one had ever managed to win 8 races in a year and not the title. Raul Fernandez is the new record holder, unfortunately for him.

I TOLD YOU SO – “For me it will be a normal Grand Prix“. Valentino Rossi lied, knowing he was lying.