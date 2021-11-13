MotoGp, Valencia is the end of the season: Rossi’s last and Ducati’s front row

An all-red front row, so the last race of the year will open tomorrow in Valencia, as had already happened in the second Misano GP. The Ducatis dominated qualifying, with Jorge Martin leading the way. For the Spaniard, who is playing the title of best rookie of the year against Bastianini (only 18th in qualifying), this is the 4th pole position of the year. The Pramac team driver got behind the two officers, who both ended the session in the gravel. Bagnaia crashed when he had already set the time that earned him the second position, Miller instead crashed while he was improving. «I’m happy, Jorge deserved pole. This track is not in my ropes, I struggle to make a perfect lap, but I am happy with the work I have done in view of the race »commented Pecco.

The first of the others was Joan Mir with Suzuki, who will open the second row alongside Johann Zarco (fourth Ducati in the first 5 places) and teammate Alex Rins. Yamaha, on the other hand, did not shine and Quartararo, after winning the title, seems to have relaxed a bit. Tomorrow he will be on the 8th position of the grid, behind Binder’s KTM and in front of Nakagami’s Honda. From the tenth, however, Valentino will see the red light in MotoGP for the last time. The Doctor managed to enter Q2 directly, thanks also to the wake of Bagnaia who did not mind offering him the wheel even in qualifying. Together with Rossi, in the fourth row, there will also be Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaró with Aprilia.

By 71 thousandths Dovizioso did not pass the Q1, 13th ahead of Viñales, while Petrucci (also in the last race in the world championship before starting the adventure in the Dakar) is 16th ahead of Marini. Pol Espargaró did not take part in qualifying. The Honda rider suffered a bad crash in the third free practice session and was taken to the Valencia hospital for examination. Fractures seem to be ruled out, but he has pain in his ribs and it is not yet known if he will be able to race tomorrow.