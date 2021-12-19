MotoGp, Valentino Rossi anxious: father Graziano hospitalized

Bad news in the house Valentino Rossi. Graziano, the father of the nine-time world champion, was hospitalized in the Neurology Department of the Pesaro hospital. However, as reported by “Il Resto del Carlino”, the conditions would not be serious.

The conditions of Graziano Rossi

According to preliminary information, Graziano Rossi it is in “green code”, therefore in conditions that would not compromise vital functions. It could probably be minor trauma or fractures, but it obviously needs treatment and will be monitored closely in the next few days by the hospital doctors.

Who is Graziano, Valentino Rossi’s father

In the next few days, the clinical picture of the father’s will become clearer Valentino Rossi, especially known for being the father of the Doctor to whom he passed on his passion for motorcycles from an early age. Graziano was born in 1954 and raced in the world championship between 1977 and 1982 with a balance of three victories and a 3rd place in the 1979 world championship in 250. He was a good driver but he had to interrupt his career after a bad accident in 1982.

The relationship between Valentino and Graziano Rossi

Bad news for Valentino Rossi a few days after retiring, that Graziano Rossi after the announcement he commented without being able to hide the emotion: “Now I’m just excited. I listened to Valentino’s announcement and for the first time I said to myself that maybe, well, maybe he was the strongest of all. I think it and I say it now that it stops because as long as you are on the track it is better not to get upset and keep your feet on the ground. I personally would have liked to be closer to him, to have a better relationship as happens to many separated fathers. But love has always been stronger than any other feeling. He will continue to engage and have fun. Someone who has fought to win for thirty years, what do you think he can do? Continue to follow your nature. His race is not over ”.

And about the future of Valentino Rossi he remarked: “He will have a lot to do. With the new team, with the guys fromAcademy, with car rides. Indeed, I think of another dream ready for him: to transform endurance car races, like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in the most popular events followed by fans. It might even succeed ”. And Graziano wants to be next to him, as he always did during his son’s legendary career.

