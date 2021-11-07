MotoGP Valentino Rossi: “Bagnaia and Ducati, what regrets: they could win this world championship”

Valentino after the Algarve GP: “Darryn Binder too aggressive with Foggia playing for the title, more respect is needed. Pecco from the world championship: Mugello has made the season turn into negative, he is ready for 2022 but he could do it already this’ year”

The points, the best Yamaha at the finish line, but also darryn Binder and the praise for Francesco Bagnaia: the words of Valentino Rossi after the Algarve GP of the MotoGP, finished in 13th place, embrace all this.

ok the points – “The goal of reaching the points has been achieved”, the words of Vale on the race won by Bagnaia on the Ducati. “My pace was not bad compared to the tests, the choice of tires was right because with the average I didn’t have the pace. In the final there was the red flag with 2 laps to go: I would have liked to try to attack my own. brother, but I couldn’t, the important thing is that nobody got hurt “.

Binder too aggressive – The Portuguese weekend awarded the Moto3 title to Pedro Acosta, after Dennis Foggia was shot down on the last lap by Darryn Binder, then disqualified for irresponsible driving. Valentino thus analyzes the behavior of the South African who will take his place on the SRT team’s Yamaha next year. “He is sometimes too aggressive and that’s not good, but I don’t know if you need a sort of super license for the riders to access the top class – says Rossi -. Darryn in Petronas is well-liked, he’s very fast and they have given him confidence. promoting him in MotoGP, but the point is that there are riders who are too aggressive and they are almost always the same: when something happens there are always the same names. We should talk to them because we need more respect: Foggia fought great, the his team worked hard, they were playing for the title and being stretched out like this is very annoying. “

Pecco ready, but what regrets! – From stick to carrot, that is the words of praise for Bagnaia, to the third success of the season and of the last five races. “Bagnaia was very good, the Ducati is scary and gives me pleasure to see how he rides: for a motorcycle enthusiast, seeing him ride is exciting. the average: if you guess the tires too … “. Bagnaia’s victory feeds regret for what could have been his season. “He has the talent to do what he wants with the bike, he is a calm person, but on the bike he finds a lot of courage – says Valentino -. Pecco has a particular way of riding, but once he fixes it he becomes very tough. Jorge Lorenzo is cleaner, while Pecco is more aggressive, even if off the track it would not be said for his education. I think that Bagnaia and Ducati must have regrets for how the season went: they could win! The crossroads was the mistake of the Mugello, when Bagnaia was in the lead and crashed: a bit of disappointment arrived there, Pecco took a few races to recover and Quartararo took off. This final, however, projects him to 2022 almost as the favorite: for the world championship there are many fast riders starting with Quartararo, but Bagnaia is there “.

