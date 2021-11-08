MotoGP, Valentino Rossi crowns his heir in Portimao

He did not give particular satisfaction to Valentino Rossi the Algarve Grand Prix but, despite this, the “Doctor” still found some positive notes in the penultimate race weekend of his career.

In fact, the experienced driver from Urbino, more than the thirteenth place in himself, seemed very happy with the behavior of his Yamaha on the route of Portimao, a track that, in addition to giving him positive signals in view of the last round in Valencia, also provided the class with confirmation of what could be his heir in MotoGP.

Rossi and Yamaha’s response

“The first goal was get in the points and we did it. The race was really fast in terms of pace compared to practice and I was able to make some overtaking and follow my brother. We ran a good race ”said the former Ducati after the race.

“I tried to attack him but in the end it was there Red flag and I couldn’t do it even though I was faster somewhere on the track. Okay so, the pace wasn’t bad. We made one right choice for tires, because I did not find myself with the average while I felt good with the hard one ”concluded his analysis a decidedly happy Rossi.

Bagnaia in the footsteps of Rossi

Valentino therefore focused on the winner of the day, that one “Pecco” Bagnaia that next season he will certainly try to recover that world title he missed this year with his interests.

“Today ‘Pecco’ was very good, this weekend he was always fast, he got the fifth pole in a row, the Ducati is scary and he drives it in an excellent way, it gives me pleasure to see him drive. When he does the fastest lap for a motorcycle enthusiast to see him ride is an exciting thing”Declared Rossi enthusiastically confirming that, in his opinion, the Turinese has everything to conquer the peaks of the MotoGP after him.

“He is ready to fight for the title, it’s a pity that at Misano he didn’t put the front medium and stretched out, otherwise he would have been part of the match. Today, however, he was right, I had recommended the hard on the rear and instead he put the average and won. Next year will be tough for everyone”Convinced Rossi.

“I know ‘Pecco’ very well and what impresses me the most is what he can do on the bike. He is a quiet and kind person, but when he gets on the bike he has great courage. Technically he has a particular way of riding, now he can also use it in MotoGP ”was the comment of the nine-time world champion.

OMNISPORT