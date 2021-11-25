MotoGP, Valentino Rossi: “I’m sad, Sundays will never be the same”

Valentino Rossi’s last lap was a huge crowd, with more than 9,000 people greeting him under the stage. Not even the cold and rain stopped the yellow people for the last farewell to Eicma. A rock star stage, with the 4 YM1s with which he won as many titles with Yamaha and the amplifiers that screamed the music of the engines.

The Doctor entered the scene as a rider, aboard a white and red MotoGP bike, the livery celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Iwata manufacturer. Opposite a sign states that Sundays without Vale will never be the same again.

“Even my Sundays won’t be the same anymore – the Doctor smiles- I still need some time, luckily I still have a few months to get used to before the championship starts again“.

The time and mass of the event was a journey through memories, with an eye to the future, between images of victories but also of difficult moments, with Rossi interviewed first by Federica Masolin and then by Linus. Sixteen years of Yamaha condensed into as many films.

Starting with the first Welcom victory in 2004 (“The highlight of my career, because I was very afraid of changing but on the other hand it would have been bad not to do so “) to move instead to the title vanished in Valencia in 2006 (“a huge disappointment, my first, because before I had always won, I was incredulous“).

Valentino’s story is full of chapters, twists, falls and ups and downs. A novel that seems impossible to see it all again was written by a single person. There are the epic battles, like the one with Stoner in 2008 at Laguna Seca with the famous overtaking at the Corkscrew, but also the bad injury at Mugello in 2010. “That marked the watershed between the first and second part of my career”Underlined Valnentino. From the cannibal Rossi, to the one who fought but did not always win. The last success was in 2017, in Assen: “I thought I would win another 2 or 3 races. I stopped at 115, which is still a nice number, but 116 would have been betterHe joked.

But there was something that has never been lacking in his entire career, the support of the public. “Imagine what a boost it can give to enter the track and see all the yellow stands, I was lucky – thanked his fans – But sometimes I also put myself in the shoes of my opponents, maybe they said: what a drag! “ smiled. They are the same fans who were at Eicma today and a few weeks ago in Valencia for the last GP. “Son the worst track for me, how do you say? A problem with my work – continued with the usual irony – It was hard to stay focused, but I enjoyed it and we messed up a bit, as if I had won ”.

Now he is officially retired, indeed a MotoGP Legend (“I had to dress elegantly to go and collect the award“). Greetings from many famous people bounce on the screens: from Keanu Reeves to Tom Cruise, from Ronaldo to Roger Federer, then Lewis Hamilton, friends Jovanotti and Vasco Rossi. Everyone to thank him, to cheer for him again.

“Every now and then I feel sad, because I find myself thinking that I will no longer compete – he confessed – I will miss that adrenaline and that pressure, even all the people in the paddock who had become a family, but above all not being a rider anymore“.

One of the symbolic photos is that of Valentino kneeling in front of the bike before the start.

“There you feel fear, of making a mistake or not having a good race, but also for the first corner, the most dangerous – he said – This is the last moment to focus only on yourself and on your bike, because when you get up you are alone with her “.

Maybe even in the car it will be like this.

“I’m happy to remain a rider, but I don’t know if it will be almost as fun as MotoGP, which is the coolest thing, we’ll see – he has declared – I also said that I will go to some GP of the world championship and I will, but I don’t know how I will feel“.

If you look back, however, he has no regrets.

“THEMy soul as a motorcycle rider has never aged. I enjoy myself today as I did twenty years ago. Here that was my secretThe confession before embracing his audience once again.