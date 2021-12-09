MotoGP, Valentino Rossi with Mattarella: “Cool, nice to meet the President”

Valentino Rossi was the protagonist of one of the most incredible farewells in the history of motorcycling in Valencia, with a real riot of fans, riders, Manufacturers and the whole world of which he was the protagonist for over two decades. Today he also received the honor of being received, together with the Italian Motorcycle Federation, by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Alongside Valentino there is also a splendid Francesca Novello, now close to making the Doctor a father.

Valentino also signed a helmet with a dedication to the President. “At La Scala they asked the President for an encore, he doesn’t seem convinced to continue but if he is, we will all be happy “ Rossi said.

In addition to Valentino, many other champions shared the emotion of this day, such as Pecco Bagnaia, the legendary Tony Cairoli and many promises of Italian motorcycling, including Andrea Uccellini, a great Motocross talent ready to perhaps collect Cairoli’s legacy in the future.

President Mattarella also received the Ducati Desmosedici fairing as a gift, given to him by Bagnaia and Gigi Dall’Igna.

“You are a reference for young people and not only, also for me“Mattarella told the delegation of motorcyclists.