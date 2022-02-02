MotoGP, Vinales rules Aleix Espargaro on day 3 in Sepang, Fernandez on the ‘podium’

18.00 – The third day of the shakedown in Sepang ended with the best time of the Aprilia of Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. The first four all used a soft tire, Maverick in the morning, the others at the end of the day when the temperatures dropped.

Pirro, who did not take part in the ‘challenge’, admitted in the afternoon that he had lost at least 4 tenths in T4 due to his mistake, but he wasn’t looking for the time anyway. In the last minutes, however, Michele shakedown Jack Miller’s bikes, present in the pits together with Pecco Bagnaia.

Tomorrow day of rest for everyone, then it will be up to the factory drivers and, of course, the rookies to get on track. Di Giannantonio, who only shot the first of three days due to a health problem, will have to make up for lost time.

17.20 – Fabio Di Giannantonio was subjected to all the appropriate protocols / checks (antigen test and molecular test both negative), this is the diagnosis of Dr. Michele Zasa, manager of the Mobile Clinic: “Fabio suffers from a simple gastroenteritis which began to manifest itself at the end of the first day of testing. It is a fairly normal and frequent thing when we travel in Southeast Asia, but it has caused severe dehydration that does not allow him to drive safely at the moment. As a precaution, he was rested in these two days and hopefully he will be able to recover at 100% for the next two days. It is already on the path of recovery, but it will be necessary to monitor the situation in the next few hours“.

“I am very sorry honestly – said the Gresini team rider – I was well prepared to start these three days on the right foot, but in general for all the pre-season tests. Unfortunately for a “bullshit” we have to stay in bed. Yesterday I was absolutely KO, while today I’m already a little better. I want to hope that with another two days off I will finally be able to get back on track on Saturday“.

17.00 – One hour at the end of the Shakedown. The updated times.

16.31 – With Crutchlow out of the game, Nozane resumed the track with the M1 2022 prototype. Yamaha worked mainly on the engine to try to reduce the gap from the Ducati and Honda competition. The M1 is certainly the ‘cleanest’ bike from an aerodynamic point of view.

16.30 – Cal Crutchlow looking for a new manager? Jokes aside, the Yamaha test rider only managed a handful of laps today due to a stomach problem.

16.27 – Here is Jack Miller in Sepang. Pecco Bagnaia also arrived and went to greet Marco Bezzecchi engaged in the Shakedown. Enea Bastianini, on the other hand, went to the side of the track to see the other riders run.

16.00 – On the track at the moment there are Pirro, Kallio, Binder and Tsuda.

15.30 – The veil on the Ducati Pramacs will be removed today at 15 (Italian time).

15.27 – Finally, Cal Crutchlow is seen on the track for the first time in this Shakedown.

HOURS 15.05 – Still all stopped in the pits. He entered Tsuda instead of Sylvain Guintoli who we met at the medical center where, like all of us, he had to do a new PCR swab after five days in Malaysia. Some members of the paddock have undergone police checks in the paddock-Hotel route. The whole world is country. Here even taxi drivers ask for the green pass.

15.00 – Michele Pirro is, as always, the workaholic of the tests. “Today we are working on electronics” he said Marco Palmerini, his foreman, who also explained the operation of the valve on the exhaust. Read it HERE.

14.25 – The pilots are still stopped for the lunch break. Guintoli has finished his shakedown, Tsuda will be on the Suzuki this afternoon.

12.35 – As always, there is no lack of sensors on Michele Pirro’s Ducati.

12.25 – Maverick Vinales set his best time, just 3 thousandths from Aleix Espargarò, then he was the protagonist of a crash.

12.00 – The ranking updated two hours after the start of the tests. Aleix Espargarò took the lead with a time of 1’59 “327.

11.45 am – A look into the KTM box: Dani Pedrosa is using the new aerodynamics (already seen in Jerez last November) on both of his bikes while Mika Kallio is using the 2021 one.

11.40 am – SCOOP !!! The ‘single wing’ Ducati !!! Of course we’re kidding, we simply photographed Michele Pirro’s Desmosedici in a break from the mechanics’ work.

11.25 – Aleix Espargarò sports a very particular graphic on the windshield of his Aprilia with the imprint of his hand and those of his two children.

11.00 – The riders took advantage of the cooler temperatures in the morning to look for the best performance. Maverick Vinales stopped the clock with a time of 1’59 “706, under two minutes also Michele Pirro (1’59” 805) and Marco Bezzecchi (1’59 “916). Remy Gardner and Raul Fenrandez are not far behind.

10.40 am – As Lorenzo teaches … ergonomics are increasingly important on MotoGP bikes. Remy Gardner, to find the correct position on the KTM (also considering the recent fracture to his right wrist) is using a carbon shell on the tank of his KTM

Sylvain Guintoli is also experimenting in this sense on his Suzuki.

10.01 – Not even today Fabio Di Giannantonio will take to the track. Yesterday he was stopped by stomach pains and, even if his conditions are improving, they are still not enough to allow him to get on his Ducati.

10.00 am – The third and final day of Shakedown begins at the Sepang circuit. These tests are reserved for test riders and rookies, with the only exception of Aprilia which, enjoying the regulatory concessions, can also field its official riders. Today, both Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò will be on the RS-GP. The first driver to take to the track is Marco Bezzecchi.

