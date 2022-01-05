Motorcycle and scooter market, here are the best-selling models of 2021 in Italy

Positive closing of the year for the two-wheeler market in Italy. Three bikes win the crossovers and, for the second year in a row, the Benelli Trk 502. Backfire of the 125. Scooter, it’s the usual Honda domain

Italians do It Better. Also for what concerns the two-wheeled motor. Data in hand, in fact, the Bel Paese is confirmed as the first European market for motorcycles and scooters, at the end of a 2021 to be framed.

the numbers – During the year, mopeds, scooters and motorcycles recorded a double-digit increase with a performance of + 21.2%, equal to 289,067 vehicles: the market recovered and exceeded the volumes of 2012, when 255,000 vehicles were sold. The only negative sign is what comes from mopeds, which recorded a decrease of 4.7% and 18,835 vehicles sold, for the first time (apart from the anomalous year of 2020) below 20 thousand units. The growth of scooters over 50 cc was significant, with 151,153 vehicles registered, corresponding to an increase of 21.3%; the trend of motorcycles is even more robust, with 119,079 vehicles registered and an overall growth of 26.4% over 2020. The most significant figure, however, appears to be that of the comparison with 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic: here the market is growing overall by 14.5%.

electric in even – The electric market is also back on track after the misstep in November: December, in fact, 835 vehicles, marking an increase of 5%. The result of the month allows electricians to close even with 2020 (+ 0.5%), registering a total of 10,848 vehicles. The comparison with 2019 shows an increase of 85.5%.

smoto, the favorite types – As for motorcycles, the most popular with Italians are enduros with 46,344 registrations (+ 35.82% on an annual basis), followed by naked (46,313, + 27.22%) and touring motorcycles (11,974, +10 , 52%). Sport (5,579) and custom (4,458) follow. If we analyze the market on the basis of the displacement, we get a very balanced result: from 251 to 500 cc there are 26,053 registrations, which become 25,656 in the 751-1000 cc range, 25,154 for over 1000 cc, 20,044 for 501-750 cc .

scooter, the best-selling displacements – On the scooter front, the displacements reward those under 125 who, with 60,552 units, are almost half of the total registered. Followed by the 251-500 cc (48.385) and the 126-250 cc (22.952).

top 10 motorcycles – In motorcycles, crossovers and vehicles with list prices below 10 thousand euros are rewarded. Interesting is the return of the best-selling 125 cc bikes, which after years return to the top 10 of sales with the Keeway Rkf. Here are the best-selling models of 2021:

1. Benelli Trk 502 X (6,543 pieces);

2. Bmw R 1250 GS (3,956);

3. Honda Africa Twin (3,011);

4. Yamaha Tracer 9 (2,891);

5. Keeway Rkf 125 (2,520);

6. Bmw R 1250 GS Adventure (2.504);

7. Moto Guzzi V7 (2,474);

8. Ducati Multistrada V4 (2,402);

9.Yamaha Ténéré 700 (2,206);

10. Honda NC 750 X (2,029)

top 10 scooters – The scooter market is decidedly more stable, governed by the Honda-Piaggio-Kymco triad. There is the fact that the house of the golden wing occupies the first three steps of the podium thanks to the SH range, testimony that high wheel scooters are in fashion in Italy. Below is the ranking of the best sellers:

1. Honda SH 125 (12,804);

2. Honda SH 350 (11,276);

3. Honda SH 150 (11,272);

4. Kymco Agility 125 R16 (7.059);

5. Piaggio Beverly 300 (7,042);

6. Piaggio Liberty 125 (6,991);

7. Honda X-Adv (5,454);

8. Yamaha XMax 300 (4,787);

9. Yamaha TMax (4,382);

10. Honda Forza 350 (4.002)

