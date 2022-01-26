Motorcycle and scooter sales fly to Europe in 2021: Italy is the leading country

The new market is growing both compared to last year (+ 7.8%) and to 2019. France is second for registered vehicles but queen of mopeds. Germany is holding back

The 2021 results released by Acem (the association of European manufacturers) show that the European motorcycle market for new vehicles has recovered strongly after the lockdown of 2020 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Motorcycle registrations in five of the major European markets (namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) increased by 7.8% compared to 2020. In 2021, 949,400 motorcycles were registered in the main European markets, compared to 880,700 units in 2020 and at 864.168 in 2019.

Italy in the lead – Over 50 cubic centimeters of displacement theItaly, with 269,600 motorcycles and scooters registered (and a staggering 23.6% year-on-year growth) it is the largest European market. There Francethe second largest motorcycle market, grew by + 8.5% (206,950 motorcycles) while the Germanythe third largest motorcycle market in Europe, recorded a drop of 9.7% (199,100 motorcycles), partially offsetting the extremely positive results in 2020. The Spanish and British motorcycle markets grew by 8.0% and 10.2 respectively. %.

mopeds – Registrations in the six main markets for mopeds (i.e. Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain) totaled 264,800 units. This figure represents a decrease of 5.6% compared to the same period in 2020. With 80,143 units the France remains the queen of the fifties with a thermal engine, in front of theHolland (47,976). In Italy instead we went down to the first time under 20 thousand pieces per year .

electric – Up 28.2% year on year but with still very low absolute volumes, registrations of motorcycles and scooters electric vehicles (category L3e) reached 23,084 units in 2021. Italy leads with 6,233 pieces, followed by Spain (5,494) and Germany (3,541). On the front of the mopeds electricity, on the other hand, grew by 23.3%, with 73,124 units sold. Holland remains by far the top market with 25,996 units, followed by France (20,786) and Germany (15,917). Italy is behind, with 4,138 (-17.9% on an annual basis).

Growth – “If we look at the registrations of motorcycles and mopeds together, the main European markets have grown continuously between 2019 and 2021 – says the general secretary of Acem Antonio Perlot – even more, if we consider separately the moped and motorcycle segments, each of they recorded a higher number of registrations in 2021 than in 2019. This upward trend for 3 consecutive years confirms the attractiveness of our vehicles, even in the current context, both as urban mobility solutions and as an opportunity for recreation “.

