Motorcycle market 2021: it was the best since 2011. The rankings – News

With the December sales data, released by ANCMA, that was an excellent 2021 as regards the new registrations of motorcycles and scooters.

A excellent result, because it came in a year made even more complicated by the effects of the pandemic with its repercussions not only economic but also production and logistics. And, lastly in the cost of raw materials, which will certainly be felt more heavily in the near future together with the already begun increase in energy costs.

But let’s stop at the present. The month of December recently concluded it marked a small regression compared to a year ago: -4% with 8,804 total sales.

To suffer particularly were the mopeds (1,160 registrations and -23.4%), the motorcycle fell by 10.4% (3,626 specimens), while the scooter grew by 11.2% (4,404 units).

However, the comparison goes with a strong recovery in December 2020 (motorcycles at + 46% and scooters at + 6%) as were the last months of the year following the lockdown period. In fact, if you compare the sales of last December with those of December 2019 the gain is close to 25%.

The Top 30 of December

Thanks to the latest sales opportunity for the contingent Euro 4, the first position in the December overall standings achieved by the two-stroke stands out TM Racing SMR125.

After the usual Honda SH, and the sporadic presence of the Qooder 250 quadricycle in third position, the second bike in the standings is the Honda Africa Twin 1100, in ninth absolute position. Keeway follows for motorcycles RKF125, the other 125 Fantic Motor (Enduro and Motard) and Benelli TRK 502.

The first Aprilia also appear Tuareg 660 (75 examples) then the two BMW R1250GS, standard and Adventure, and the Enduro 300 of Beta and KTM.

NB. The following rankings are drawn up on the basis of the entry criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, who do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.

For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.

Absolute top 30 of December

Pos. Brand Template Segment December sales 1 TM RACING SMR 125 Supermoto 266 2 HONDA ITALY SH 150 Scooter 254 3 PAINTING QOODER Scooter 250 4 HONDA ITALY SH 350 Scooter 195 5 HONDA ITALY SH 125 Scooter 188 6 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 Scooter 174 7 HONDA SH MODE 125 Scooter 170 8 NIU NGT Scooter 156 9 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 134 10 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS Scooter 129 11 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 Scooter 123 12 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 Scooter 110 13 SYM SYMPHONY 125 Scooter 110 14 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 98 15 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked ninety two 16 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 91 17 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 86 18 PAINTING QV3 Scooter 84 19 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS Scooter 82 20 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 Scooter 80 21 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 Scooter 78 22 APRILIA TUAREG 660 Enduro 75 23 HONDA FORCE 350/300 Scooter 68 24 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 Scooter 66 25 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 62 26 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 Scooter 58 27 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 57 28 BETA RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER Enduro 54 29 KTM 300 EXC Enduro 51 30 NIU MGT Scooter 48

2021: an excellent year

As a whole, 2021 saw the registrations rise to 270,232 units: + 23.6% compared to 2020 (which had experienced a decline of 5.8%) and a net + 16.5% compared to a 2019 not plagued by the pandemic. It is the best result since 2011, when sales of motorcycles and scooters slightly exceeded 255,000 units.

The figure for 2021 is confirmed in contrast with the automobile market, which undoubtedly suffered the most from the microchip crisis, and which lost 24% compared to 2019.

Monthly registrations 2021

MONTH 2020 2021 Var% January 14,647 12,312 -15.94 February 18.166 19,291 +6.19 March 8,526 29,033 +240.52 April 815 30,096 +3592.76 May 25,675 36,669 +42.82 June 39.137 39,286 +0.38 July 36,892 33,030 -10.47 August 16,705 14,431 -13.61 September 23,664 21,641 -8.55 October 15,767 15.808 +0.26 November 11.022 10.991 -0.28 December 7,661 7,644 -0.22 Total 2021 218,677 270.232 + 23.58%

Returning to two wheels, in 2021 they were registered 119,079 motorcycles, which are worth an increase of + 26.4% on sales in 2020 and + 20.4% on those of 2019. In numerical terms, the highest were the sales of the models from 751 to 1,000 cc (25,656 and + 17.7%) closely followed by over 1,000 cc (25,154 e + 18.5%).

The over 750 are worth 43% of the motorcycle market. But the 125s (+ 45%) and then the bikes between 251 and 500 cc grew the most: + 41%.

The typology road enduro was the most important of 2021, with 46,344 specimens and a + 36%, but almost the same units sold were the naked: 46,313 and a + 27%. These two types represent 77% of overall sales.

The Top 30 Motorcycles of 2021

Pos. Brand Template Segment Total 2021 1 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 6,543 2 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 3,956 3 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 3.011 4 YAMAHA TRACER 9 Tourism 2,891 5 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 2,520 6 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 2,504 7 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 2,474 8 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 2,402 9 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 2,206 10 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 2.029 11 YAMAHA TRACER 7 Tourism 1,921 12 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 1,865 13 YAMAHA MT-07 Naked 1,794 14 BENELLI LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL Naked 1,775 15 BENELLI BN 125 Naked 1,683 16 YAMAHA MT-09 Naked 1,658 17 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 1,652 18 SUZUKI DL650A V-STROM Enduro 1,597 19 DUCATI SCRAMBLER 800 Naked 1,475 20 HONDA CB 500 X Tourism 1.415 21 FANTIC MOTOR CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY Naked 1,349 22 HONDA CB 650 R Naked 1,283 23 KAWASAKI Z 900 Naked 1,228 24 TRIUMPH TRIDENT 660 Sports 1,203 25 KAWASAKI VERSYS 650 Enduro 1.115 26 BENELLI IMPERIAL 400 Naked 1.019 27 KAWASAKI Z 650 Naked 1.017 28 KTM 125 DUKE Naked 1.006 29 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S Enduro 891 30 TM RACING SMR 125 Supermoto 888

Scooter in 2021

As for the scooters, in 2021 the sales were 151.153 (including just under 4,000 Piaggio copies purchased by Posteitaliane), with a gain of 21.3% on 2020 and + 13.6% on 2019 sales.

In this case, the largest share is represented by the models up to 125 cc, with over 60,000 sales, + 30% on the previous year and with a 42% market share. Secondly, there are the models from 251 to 500 cc, over 48,000 and + 17%, then those between 126 and 250 cc (almost 23,000 and + 7%).

The Top 30 Scooter of 2021

Pos. Brand Template Total 2021 1 HONDA ITALY SH 125 12,804 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 11,276 3 HONDA ITALY SH 150 11,272 4 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 7,059 5 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS 7,042 6 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS 6.991 7 HONDA X-ADV 750 5,454 8 YAMAHA XMAX 300 4,787 9 YAMAHA TMAX 4,382 10 HONDA FORCE 350/300 4.002 11 PIAGGIO MY MOOVER 3,833 12 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 3.620 13 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 3,374 14 SYM SYMPHONY 125 3,224 15 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 2,999 16 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 2,908 17 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 2,849 18 HONDA SH MODE 125 2,555 19 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 150 ABS 1,990 20 KYMCO AGILITY 300I R16 1,989 21 HONDA FORCE 750 1,890 22 KYMCO PEOPLE S 150 1,821 23 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 150 1,525 24 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 1.419 25 KYMCO X-TOWN 300 1,293 26 PEUGEOT TWEET 125 1,285 27 NIU NGT 1,253 28 YAMAHA NMAX 125 1.147 29 KYMCO XCITING 400 S 1,063 30 SYM SYMPHONY 200 1,062

Mopeds still down

There is a negative market data and concerns the sales of mopeds. In all of 2021, there have been barely any 18,835, with a 4.7% drop compared to 2020 and -7.5% compared to 2019.

The total market of the 2021 (motorcycles, scooters and mopeds) was therefore equal to 289.067 units sold. With an increase of 21.2% on the year 2020 and 14.5% on that of 2019.

The Top 30 Mopeds of 2021

Pos. Brand Template Segment Total 2021 1 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 50 Scooter 4,147 2 BETA RR 50 MOTARD Multi-brand 955 3 SYM SYMPHONY 50 Scooter 837 4 VENT 50 Multi-brand 831 5 NIU N – SERIES Scooter 826 6 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 50 Scooter 796 7 FANTIC MOTOR 50 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Multi-brand 770 8 BETA RR 50 ENDURO Multi-brand 744 9 APRILIA BEETLE 50 2T Scooter 673 10 KYMCO AGILITY 50 R16 Scooter 609 11 ASKOLL ES1 Scooter 494 12 LIFAN E3 Scooter 427 13 PEUGEOT TWEET 50 Scooter 382 14 NIU M + Scooter 284 15 KYMCO AGILITY 50 Scooter 255 16 APRILIA SXR 50 Scooter 242 17 SUR-RON LIGHT BEE Multi-brand 220 18 SYM SYMPHONY 50 ST Scooter 217 19 LIFAN E4 Scooter 195 20 VMOTO SOCO CUX Scooter 193 21 PIAGGIO ZIP 50 Scooter 179 22 IMF INDUSTRIE E-PTIO Scooter 172 23 RIEJU MRT 50 SM Multi-brand 172 24 KYMCO PEOPLE S 50 4T Scooter 164 25 PEUGEOT KISBEE 50 Scooter 144 26 PIAGGIO VESPA SPRINT 50 4T Scooter 144 27 SYM MY 50 4T Scooter 138 28 KYMCO LIKE 50 4T Scooter 137 29 PIAGGIO TYPHOON Scooter 128 30 KSR MOTO TR 50 SM – X E2 Multi-brand 124

Electric at + 5%

Finally, as regards the sales of electric models (mopeds and beyond) in December these were equal to 835 vehicles, up 5% compared to twelve months earlier.

The whole year ended with 10,848 electric vehicles (or 3.7% of the market overall) and a substantial breakeven with 2020 (+ 0.5%).

The increase rises to + 85% compared to 2019.