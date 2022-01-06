Motorcycle market 2021: it was the best since 2011. The rankings – News
With the December sales data, released by ANCMA, that was an excellent 2021 as regards the new registrations of motorcycles and scooters.
A excellent result, because it came in a year made even more complicated by the effects of the pandemic with its repercussions not only economic but also production and logistics. And, lastly in the cost of raw materials, which will certainly be felt more heavily in the near future together with the already begun increase in energy costs.
But let’s stop at the present. The month of December recently concluded it marked a small regression compared to a year ago: -4% with 8,804 total sales.
To suffer particularly were the mopeds (1,160 registrations and -23.4%), the motorcycle fell by 10.4% (3,626 specimens), while the scooter grew by 11.2% (4,404 units).
However, the comparison goes with a strong recovery in December 2020 (motorcycles at + 46% and scooters at + 6%) as were the last months of the year following the lockdown period. In fact, if you compare the sales of last December with those of December 2019 the gain is close to 25%.
The Top 30 of December
Thanks to the latest sales opportunity for the contingent Euro 4, the first position in the December overall standings achieved by the two-stroke stands out TM Racing SMR125.
After the usual Honda SH, and the sporadic presence of the Qooder 250 quadricycle in third position, the second bike in the standings is the Honda Africa Twin 1100, in ninth absolute position. Keeway follows for motorcycles RKF125, the other 125 Fantic Motor (Enduro and Motard) and Benelli TRK 502.
The first Aprilia also appear Tuareg 660 (75 examples) then the two BMW R1250GS, standard and Adventure, and the Enduro 300 of Beta and KTM.
NB. The following rankings are drawn up on the basis of the entry criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, who do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.
For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.
Absolute top 30 of December
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|December sales
|1
|TM RACING
|SMR 125
|Supermoto
|266
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|Scooter
|254
|3
|PAINTING
|QOODER
|Scooter
|250
|4
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|Scooter
|195
|5
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|Scooter
|188
|6
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|Scooter
|174
|7
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|Scooter
|170
|8
|NIU
|NGT
|Scooter
|156
|9
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|134
|10
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|Scooter
|129
|11
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|Scooter
|123
|12
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|Scooter
|110
|13
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|Scooter
|110
|14
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|98
|15
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|ninety two
|16
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|91
|17
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|86
|18
|PAINTING
|QV3
|Scooter
|84
|19
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|Scooter
|82
|20
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|Scooter
|80
|21
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|Scooter
|78
|22
|APRILIA
|TUAREG 660
|Enduro
|75
|23
|HONDA
|FORCE 350/300
|Scooter
|68
|24
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|Scooter
|66
|25
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|62
|26
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|Scooter
|58
|27
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|57
|28
|BETA
|RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER
|Enduro
|54
|29
|KTM
|300 EXC
|Enduro
|51
|30
|NIU
|MGT
|Scooter
|48
2021: an excellent year
As a whole, 2021 saw the registrations rise to 270,232 units: + 23.6% compared to 2020 (which had experienced a decline of 5.8%) and a net + 16.5% compared to a 2019 not plagued by the pandemic. It is the best result since 2011, when sales of motorcycles and scooters slightly exceeded 255,000 units.
The figure for 2021 is confirmed in contrast with the automobile market, which undoubtedly suffered the most from the microchip crisis, and which lost 24% compared to 2019.
Monthly registrations 2021
|MONTH
|2020
|2021
|Var%
|January
|14,647
|12,312
|-15.94
|February
|18.166
|19,291
|+6.19
|March
|8,526
|29,033
|+240.52
|April
|815
|30,096
|+3592.76
|May
|25,675
|36,669
|+42.82
|June
|39.137
|39,286
|+0.38
|July
|36,892
|33,030
|-10.47
|August
|16,705
|14,431
|-13.61
|September
|23,664
|21,641
|-8.55
|October
|15,767
|15.808
|+0.26
|November
|11.022
|10.991
|-0.28
|December
|7,661
|7,644
|-0.22
|Total 2021
|218,677
|270.232
|+ 23.58%
Returning to two wheels, in 2021 they were registered 119,079 motorcycles, which are worth an increase of + 26.4% on sales in 2020 and + 20.4% on those of 2019. In numerical terms, the highest were the sales of the models from 751 to 1,000 cc (25,656 and + 17.7%) closely followed by over 1,000 cc (25,154 e + 18.5%).
The over 750 are worth 43% of the motorcycle market. But the 125s (+ 45%) and then the bikes between 251 and 500 cc grew the most: + 41%.
The typology road enduro was the most important of 2021, with 46,344 specimens and a + 36%, but almost the same units sold were the naked: 46,313 and a + 27%. These two types represent 77% of overall sales.
The Top 30 Motorcycles of 2021
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Total 2021
|1
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|6,543
|2
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|3,956
|3
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|3.011
|4
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 9
|Tourism
|2,891
|5
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|2,520
|6
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|2,504
|7
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|2,474
|8
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S
|Enduro
|2,402
|9
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|2,206
|10
|HONDA
|NC 750 X
|Enduro
|2.029
|11
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 7
|Tourism
|1,921
|12
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|1,865
|13
|YAMAHA
|MT-07
|Naked
|1,794
|14
|BENELLI
|LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL
|Naked
|1,775
|15
|BENELLI
|BN 125
|Naked
|1,683
|16
|YAMAHA
|MT-09
|Naked
|1,658
|17
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V85 TT
|Enduro
|1,652
|18
|SUZUKI
|DL650A V-STROM
|Enduro
|1,597
|19
|DUCATI
|SCRAMBLER 800
|Naked
|1,475
|20
|HONDA
|CB 500 X
|Tourism
|1.415
|21
|FANTIC MOTOR
|CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY
|Naked
|1,349
|22
|HONDA
|CB 650 R
|Naked
|1,283
|23
|KAWASAKI
|Z 900
|Naked
|1,228
|24
|TRIUMPH
|TRIDENT 660
|Sports
|1,203
|25
|KAWASAKI
|VERSYS 650
|Enduro
|1.115
|26
|BENELLI
|IMPERIAL 400
|Naked
|1.019
|27
|KAWASAKI
|Z 650
|Naked
|1.017
|28
|KTM
|125 DUKE
|Naked
|1.006
|29
|KTM
|1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
|Enduro
|891
|30
|TM RACING
|SMR 125
|Supermoto
|888
Scooter in 2021
As for the scooters, in 2021 the sales were 151.153 (including just under 4,000 Piaggio copies purchased by Posteitaliane), with a gain of 21.3% on 2020 and + 13.6% on 2019 sales.
In this case, the largest share is represented by the models up to 125 cc, with over 60,000 sales, + 30% on the previous year and with a 42% market share. Secondly, there are the models from 251 to 500 cc, over 48,000 and + 17%, then those between 126 and 250 cc (almost 23,000 and + 7%).
The Top 30 Scooter of 2021
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Total 2021
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|12,804
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|11,276
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|11,272
|4
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|7,059
|5
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|7,042
|6
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|6.991
|7
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|5,454
|8
|YAMAHA
|XMAX 300
|4,787
|9
|YAMAHA
|TMAX
|4,382
|10
|HONDA
|FORCE 350/300
|4.002
|11
|PIAGGIO
|MY MOOVER
|3,833
|12
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|3.620
|13
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|3,374
|14
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|3,224
|15
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|2,999
|16
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|2,908
|17
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|2,849
|18
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|2,555
|19
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 150 ABS
|1,990
|20
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 300I R16
|1,989
|21
|HONDA
|FORCE 750
|1,890
|22
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 150
|1,821
|23
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 150
|1,525
|24
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|1.419
|25
|KYMCO
|X-TOWN 300
|1,293
|26
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 125
|1,285
|27
|NIU
|NGT
|1,253
|28
|YAMAHA
|NMAX 125
|1.147
|29
|KYMCO
|XCITING 400 S
|1,063
|30
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 200
|1,062
Mopeds still down
There is a negative market data and concerns the sales of mopeds. In all of 2021, there have been barely any 18,835, with a 4.7% drop compared to 2020 and -7.5% compared to 2019.
The total market of the 2021 (motorcycles, scooters and mopeds) was therefore equal to 289.067 units sold. With an increase of 21.2% on the year 2020 and 14.5% on that of 2019.
The Top 30 Mopeds of 2021
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Total 2021
|1
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 50
|Scooter
|4,147
|2
|BETA
|RR 50 MOTARD
|Multi-brand
|955
|3
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 50
|Scooter
|837
|4
|VENT
|50
|Multi-brand
|831
|5
|NIU
|N – SERIES
|Scooter
|826
|6
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 50
|Scooter
|796
|7
|FANTIC MOTOR
|50 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Multi-brand
|770
|8
|BETA
|RR 50 ENDURO
|Multi-brand
|744
|9
|APRILIA
|BEETLE 50 2T
|Scooter
|673
|10
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 50 R16
|Scooter
|609
|11
|ASKOLL
|ES1
|Scooter
|494
|12
|LIFAN
|E3
|Scooter
|427
|13
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 50
|Scooter
|382
|14
|NIU
|M +
|Scooter
|284
|15
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 50
|Scooter
|255
|16
|APRILIA
|SXR 50
|Scooter
|242
|17
|SUR-RON
|LIGHT BEE
|Multi-brand
|220
|18
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 50 ST
|Scooter
|217
|19
|LIFAN
|E4
|Scooter
|195
|20
|VMOTO SOCO
|CUX
|Scooter
|193
|21
|PIAGGIO
|ZIP 50
|Scooter
|179
|22
|IMF INDUSTRIE
|E-PTIO
|Scooter
|172
|23
|RIEJU
|MRT 50 SM
|Multi-brand
|172
|24
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 50 4T
|Scooter
|164
|25
|PEUGEOT
|KISBEE 50
|Scooter
|144
|26
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA SPRINT 50 4T
|Scooter
|144
|27
|SYM
|MY 50 4T
|Scooter
|138
|28
|KYMCO
|LIKE 50 4T
|Scooter
|137
|29
|PIAGGIO
|TYPHOON
|Scooter
|128
|30
|KSR MOTO
|TR 50 SM – X E2
|Multi-brand
|124
Electric at + 5%
Finally, as regards the sales of electric models (mopeds and beyond) in December these were equal to 835 vehicles, up 5% compared to twelve months earlier.
The whole year ended with 10,848 electric vehicles (or 3.7% of the market overall) and a substantial breakeven with 2020 (+ 0.5%).
The increase rises to + 85% compared to 2019.
|Data source: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
|Developed by UNRAE for ANCMA