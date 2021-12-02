Motorcycle market in November: sales in surplus. The ranking of favorite models – News
The positive trend in sales of motorcycles and scooters in Italy continues, which also in November showed growth compared to the same month of 2019 (+ 16%).
Compared to November last year, however, the 12,176 sales overall mark a decrease of -2.4%. But the comparison is marred by the strong recovery that took place in 2020 in the second half of the year, so much so that in the month of November alone there was an increase of 20% and with the bikes alone that even grew by 41%.
Going back last November, the 12,176 sales are made up of 6,097 scooters (+ 1.4% on 2020 and + 8.6% on 2019), 4,883 motorcycles (-2.5% on November 2020 but + 38% on the same month of 2019) e 1,196 mopeds (-18% and -9.3% respectively).
Eleven bikes are in the top thirty positions of the overall standings, but they also have the lion’s share from the point of view of volumes are the scooter which occupy the first nine positions. The podium is once again occupied by the high wheels Honda SH 125, 350 and 150.
Benelli TRK 502 is in tenth place overall and is the first bike in the standings, followed in twelfth by the RKF 125 of the other brand controlled by QJ, namely Keeway. In third place among motorcycles, and thirteenth overall monthly position, is Moto Guzzi V7.
NB. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, which do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.
For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.
The absolute Top 30 of November
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Units sold
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|Scooter
|499
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|Scooter
|404
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|Scooter
|348
|4
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|Scooter
|343
|5
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|Scooter
|301
|6
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|Scooter
|242
|7
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|Scooter
|234
|8
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|Scooter
|217
|9
|HONDA
|FORCE 350/300
|Scooter
|216
|10
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|215
|11
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|Scooter
|190
|12
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|157
|13
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|153
|14
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|Scooter
|142
|15
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|139
|16
|TM RACING
|SMR 125
|Supermoto
|134
|17
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|129
|18
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|Scooter
|126
|19
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|117
|20
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|Scooter
|109
|21
|YAMAHA
|XMAX 300
|Scooter
|104
|22
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|Scooter
|103
|23
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|Scooter
|102
|24
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|90
|25
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 200
|Scooter
|86
|26
|BETA
|RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER
|Enduro
|85
|27
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|Scooter
|85
|28
|ROYAL ENFIELD
|METEOR 350
|Naked
|85
|29
|ASKOLL
|EVOLUTION ES3
|Scooter
|84
|30
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S
|Enduro
|82
2021: double-digit growth
In the first eleven months of the year, sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds reached 280,248 units: or an increase of + 22.2% on the same period of 2020 and a + 15% on 2019, a year that grew by almost 7% compared to 2018.
And it should be remembered how this year there have been delays in arrivals for some models and as in the last couple of months they have started shortage of available stocks in dealerships, due to the known problems associated with the production of semi-conductors and logistics.
Without these hitches, the result could have been better.
From January to November of this year they sold out 115,442 motorcycles, that means + 28% on 2020 and + 20% on 2019. scooter came around the same time they were 147.131 (+ 21.6% on 2020 and + 13.5% on 2019) and the mopeds 17,675 (-3% and -2.3% respectively).
In the 28% growth recorded this year by the motorcycle segment, the largest percentage increase goes to the range of displacement from 251 to 500 cc (+ 46%), which with 25,233 units sold is also the first for volumes, followed by models ranging from 751 to 1,000 cc (25,057 units and + 19.4%).
The type that showed the highest increase is that of Enduro road (+ 38% and 44,908 units), slightly exceeded in volumes by the category Naked, with 45.167 sales and an increase of 29%.
We close with the data relating to electricity market. In November, overall sales stopped at 816 units (-39%) figure influenced by the lower number of orders compared to November of last year.
The first eleven months of the 2021 totalize 10,011 total electric vehicles, including mopeds and not, with the same result in 2020 (+ 0.1%), while compared to the period January-November 2019 there was an increase in sales of 122%.
Top 30 Motorcycles January-November
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Unit
|1
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|6,455
|2
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|3,894
|3
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|2,877
|4
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 9
|Tourism
|2,873
|5
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|2.447
|6
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|2,421
|7
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|2,382
|8
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S
|Enduro
|2,375
|9
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|2,179
|10
|HONDA
|NC 750 X
|Enduro
|2.018
|11
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 7
|Tourism
|1,916
|12
|YAMAHA
|MT-07
|Naked
|1,776
|13
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|1,775
|14
|BENELLI
|LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL
|Naked
|1,752
|15
|BENELLI
|BN 125
|Naked
|1,650
|16
|YAMAHA
|MT-09
|Naked
|1,635
|17
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V85 TT
|Enduro
|1,613
|18
|SUZUKI
|DL650A V-STROM
|Enduro
|1,567
|19
|DUCATI
|SCRAMBLER 800
|Naked
|1,471
|20
|HONDA
|CB 500 X
|Tourism
|1,374
|21
|FANTIC MOTOR
|CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY
|Naked
|1,328
|22
|HONDA
|CB 650 R
|Naked
|1,270
|23
|KAWASAKI
|Z 900
|Naked
|1.219
|24
|TRIUMPH
|TRIDENT 660
|Sports
|1.190
|25
|KAWASAKI
|VERSYS 650
|Enduro
|1.104
|26
|KAWASAKI
|Z 650
|Naked
|1.011
|27
|BENELLI
|IMPERIAL 400
|Naked
|1.006
|28
|KTM
|125 DUKE
|Naked
|990
|29
|KTM
|1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
|Enduro
|880
|30
|ROYAL ENFIELD
|METEOR 350
|Naked
|813
Top 30 Scooters January-November
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Unit
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|12,616
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|11,081
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|11.018
|4
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|6.913
|5
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|6.909
|6
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|6,885
|7
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|5,416
|8
|YAMAHA
|XMAX 300
|4,742
|9
|YAMAHA
|TMAX
|4,344
|10
|HONDA
|FORCE 350/300
|3,934
|11
|PIAGGIO
|MY MOOVER
|3,830
|12
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|3,554
|13
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|3,251
|14
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|3.114
|15
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|2,889
|16
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|2,830
|17
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|2,769
|18
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|2,385
|19
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 300I R16
|1,964
|20
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 150 ABS
|1,942
|21
|HONDA
|FORCE 750
|1,875
|22
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 150
|1,814
|23
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 150
|1,477
|24
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|1.361
|25
|KYMCO
|X-TOWN 300
|1,288
|26
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 125
|1,239
|27
|YAMAHA
|NMAX 125
|1.119
|28
|NIU
|NGT
|1,097
|29
|KYMCO
|XCITING 400 S
|1,049
|30
|KYMCO
|DOWNTOWN 350I ABS
|1,039
|Data source: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
|Developed by UNRAE for ANCMA