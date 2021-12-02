Motorcycle market in November: sales in surplus. The ranking of favorite models – News

The positive trend in sales of motorcycles and scooters in Italy continues, which also in November showed growth compared to the same month of 2019 (+ 16%).

Compared to November last year, however, the 12,176 sales overall mark a decrease of -2.4%. But the comparison is marred by the strong recovery that took place in 2020 in the second half of the year, so much so that in the month of November alone there was an increase of 20% and with the bikes alone that even grew by 41%.

Going back last November, the 12,176 sales are made up of 6,097 scooters (+ 1.4% on 2020 and + 8.6% on 2019), 4,883 motorcycles (-2.5% on November 2020 but + 38% on the same month of 2019) e 1,196 mopeds (-18% and -9.3% respectively).

Eleven bikes are in the top thirty positions of the overall standings, but they also have the lion’s share from the point of view of volumes are the scooter which occupy the first nine positions. The podium is once again occupied by the high wheels Honda SH 125, 350 and 150.

Benelli TRK 502 is in tenth place overall and is the first bike in the standings, followed in twelfth by the RKF 125 of the other brand controlled by QJ, namely Keeway. In third place among motorcycles, and thirteenth overall monthly position, is Moto Guzzi V7.

NB. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, which do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.

For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.

The absolute Top 30 of November

Pos. Brand Template Segment Units sold 1 HONDA ITALY SH 125 Scooter 499 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 Scooter 404 3 HONDA ITALY SH 150 Scooter 348 4 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS Scooter 343 5 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 Scooter 301 6 HONDA SH MODE 125 Scooter 242 7 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 Scooter 234 8 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 Scooter 217 9 HONDA FORCE 350/300 Scooter 216 10 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 215 11 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS Scooter 190 12 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 157 13 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 153 14 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 Scooter 142 15 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 139 16 TM RACING SMR 125 Supermoto 134 17 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 129 18 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 Scooter 126 19 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 117 20 SYM SYMPHONY 125 Scooter 109 21 YAMAHA XMAX 300 Scooter 104 22 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 Scooter 103 23 HONDA X-ADV 750 Scooter 102 24 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 90 25 SYM SYMPHONY 200 Scooter 86 26 BETA RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER Enduro 85 27 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 Scooter 85 28 ROYAL ENFIELD METEOR 350 Naked 85 29 ASKOLL EVOLUTION ES3 Scooter 84 30 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 82

2021: double-digit growth

In the first eleven months of the year, sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds reached 280,248 units: or an increase of + 22.2% on the same period of 2020 and a + 15% on 2019, a year that grew by almost 7% compared to 2018.

And it should be remembered how this year there have been delays in arrivals for some models and as in the last couple of months they have started shortage of available stocks in dealerships, due to the known problems associated with the production of semi-conductors and logistics.

Without these hitches, the result could have been better.

From January to November of this year they sold out 115,442 motorcycles, that means + 28% on 2020 and + 20% on 2019. scooter came around the same time they were 147.131 (+ 21.6% on 2020 and + 13.5% on 2019) and the mopeds 17,675 (-3% and -2.3% respectively).

In the 28% growth recorded this year by the motorcycle segment, the largest percentage increase goes to the range of displacement from 251 to 500 cc (+ 46%), which with 25,233 units sold is also the first for volumes, followed by models ranging from 751 to 1,000 cc (25,057 units and + 19.4%).

The type that showed the highest increase is that of Enduro road (+ 38% and 44,908 units), slightly exceeded in volumes by the category Naked, with 45.167 sales and an increase of 29%.

We close with the data relating to electricity market. In November, overall sales stopped at 816 units (-39%) figure influenced by the lower number of orders compared to November of last year.

The first eleven months of the 2021 totalize 10,011 total electric vehicles, including mopeds and not, with the same result in 2020 (+ 0.1%), while compared to the period January-November 2019 there was an increase in sales of 122%.

Top 30 Motorcycles January-November

Pos. Brand Template Segment Unit 1 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 6,455 2 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 3,894 3 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 2,877 4 YAMAHA TRACER 9 Tourism 2,873 5 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 2.447 6 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 2,421 7 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 2,382 8 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 2,375 9 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 2,179 10 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 2.018 11 YAMAHA TRACER 7 Tourism 1,916 12 YAMAHA MT-07 Naked 1,776 13 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 1,775 14 BENELLI LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL Naked 1,752 15 BENELLI BN 125 Naked 1,650 16 YAMAHA MT-09 Naked 1,635 17 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 1,613 18 SUZUKI DL650A V-STROM Enduro 1,567 19 DUCATI SCRAMBLER 800 Naked 1,471 20 HONDA CB 500 X Tourism 1,374 21 FANTIC MOTOR CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY Naked 1,328 22 HONDA CB 650 R Naked 1,270 23 KAWASAKI Z 900 Naked 1.219 24 TRIUMPH TRIDENT 660 Sports 1.190 25 KAWASAKI VERSYS 650 Enduro 1.104 26 KAWASAKI Z 650 Naked 1.011 27 BENELLI IMPERIAL 400 Naked 1.006 28 KTM 125 DUKE Naked 990 29 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S Enduro 880 30 ROYAL ENFIELD METEOR 350 Naked 813

Top 30 Scooters January-November

Pos. Brand Template Unit 1 HONDA ITALY SH 125 12,616 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 11,081 3 HONDA ITALY SH 150 11.018 4 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS 6.913 5 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS 6.909 6 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 6,885 7 HONDA X-ADV 750 5,416 8 YAMAHA XMAX 300 4,742 9 YAMAHA TMAX 4,344 10 HONDA FORCE 350/300 3,934 11 PIAGGIO MY MOOVER 3,830 12 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 3,554 13 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 3,251 14 SYM SYMPHONY 125 3.114 15 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 2,889 16 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 2,830 17 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 2,769 18 HONDA SH MODE 125 2,385 19 KYMCO AGILITY 300I R16 1,964 20 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 150 ABS 1,942 21 HONDA FORCE 750 1,875 22 KYMCO PEOPLE S 150 1,814 23 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 150 1,477 24 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 1.361 25 KYMCO X-TOWN 300 1,288 26 PEUGEOT TWEET 125 1,239 27 YAMAHA NMAX 125 1.119 28 NIU NGT 1,097 29 KYMCO XCITING 400 S 1,049 30 KYMCO DOWNTOWN 350I ABS 1,039