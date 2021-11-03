Motorcycle market October: first negative sign of the year. The Top 30 – News
The month of October just ended saw the first slowdown of 2021 in motorcycle sales in Italy.
It is true that there have been two fewer working days this year than in October 2020 but more likely the slowdown in sales is due to lack of availability of some models in dealerships.
Overall the registrations were 15,787, to which are added 1,487 mopeds, for total sales of 17,274 vehicles. It means a drop of 1.7% on October 2021 and a heavier one -12.9% on October 2019, a month that for its part was in surplus of 10.7% on the previous reference period.
Sales of mopeds (-17.7%), also the scooter, with 9,039 registrations and a -2.4%, while the motorcycle have increased to 6,748 unit (+ 3.8%).
Towards October 2019 the differences are -8.8% in the case of scooters (it would actually be more, but we have removed the order for 2,000 vehicles purchased from Poste Italiane) and + 6% in the case of motorcycles which therefore maintain the positive sign also compared to 2019.
NB. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, which do not use the same method in the division, or in the amalgamation, of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.
For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.
The absolute Top 30 of October
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Total sales
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|Scooter
|928
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|Scooter
|625
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|Scooter
|623
|4
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|Scooter
|485
|5
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|Scooter
|483
|6
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|420
|7
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|Scooter
|380
|8
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|Scooter
|350
|9
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|Scooter
|319
|10
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|Scooter
|315
|11
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|226
|12
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|Scooter
|221
|13
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|Scooter
|216
|14
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|196
|15
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|169
|16
|YAMAHA
|TMAX
|Scooter
|166
|17
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|155
|18
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|Scooter
|154
|19
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 200 ST
|Scooter
|149
|20
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|141
|21
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 150 ABS
|Scooter
|137
|22
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 150
|Scooter
|134
|23
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|Scooter
|125
|24
|ROYAL ENFIELD
|METEOR 350
|Naked
|123
|25
|BENELLI
|BN 125
|Naked
|122
|26
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V85 TT
|Enduro
|121
|27
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|120
|28
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|119
|29
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 300I R16
|Scooter
|109
|30
|HONDA
|NC 750 X
|Enduro
|106
Well from January to October
2021 continues to be profitable both towards 2020, conditioned by the pandemic, and towards 2019.
Total sales were 268.045, a + 23.6% which in fact exceeds the entire sold 2020.
THE mopeds sold from January to October were 16,478 (-1.9%), the scooter over 50 cc were 141,026 (+ 22.7%) and the motorcycle rose from 84,785 to 110,007 units: + 29.8%.
Compared to the first ten months of 2019 there was an overall growth of 14.8%. Motorcycles are up by 18.8% (they were 92,585 units in 2019) and scooters see a + 13.7% (they were 124,040).
Lastly, the electrical market which he recorded in October 1,034 vehicles sold (+ 13.8%).
The progressive annual sees 9.188 vehicles, including mopeds and “license plates”, with an increase of + 6.1%. Compared to the first ten months of 2019, growth rises to + 140.5%.
The Top 30 Motorcycles of 2021
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Unit
|1
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|6,240
|2
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|3,755
|3
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 9
|Tourism
|2,797
|4
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|2,760
|5
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|2,392
|6
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S
|Enduro
|2,293
|7
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|2,264
|8
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|2.229
|9
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|2,089
|10
|HONDA
|NC 750 X
|Enduro
|1,965
|11
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 7
|Tourism
|1,889
|12
|BENELLI
|LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL
|Naked
|1,705
|13
|YAMAHA
|MT-07
|Naked
|1,705
|14
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|1,646
|15
|BENELLI
|BN 125
|Naked
|1,598
|16
|YAMAHA
|MT-09
|Naked
|1,566
|17
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V85 TT
|Enduro
|1,537
|18
|SUZUKI
|DL650A V-STROM
|Enduro
|1,525
|19
|DUCATI
|SCRAMBLER 800
|Naked
|1,456
|20
|HONDA
|CB 500 X
|Tourism
|1,354
|21
|FANTIC MOTOR
|CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY
|Naked
|1,284
|22
|HONDA
|CB 650 R
|Naked
|1.219
|23
|KAWASAKI
|Z 900
|Naked
|1,200
|24
|TRIUMPH
|TRIDENT 660
|Sports
|1.123
|25
|KAWASAKI
|VERSYS 650
|Enduro
|1,084
|26
|KAWASAKI
|Z 650
|Naked
|1,000
|27
|BENELLI
|IMPERIAL 400
|Naked
|973
|28
|KTM
|125 DUKE
|Naked
|943
|29
|KTM
|1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
|Enduro
|843
|30
|BMW
|F 900 XR
|Tourism
|790
The Top 30 Scooter of 2021
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Total Jan-Oct 2021
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|12,117
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|10,677
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|10,670
|4
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|6,719
|5
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|6,584
|6
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|6,569
|7
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|5,314
|8
|YAMAHA
|XMAX 300
|4,638
|9
|YAMAHA
|TMAX
|4,267
|10
|PIAGGIO
|MY MOOVER
|3,827
|11
|HONDA
|FORCE 350/300
|3.718
|12
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|3,428
|13
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|3,034
|14
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|3.005
|15
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|2,727
|16
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|2,655
|17
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|2.627
|18
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|2,143
|19
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 300I R16
|1,905
|20
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 150 ABS
|1,865
|21
|HONDA
|FORCE 750
|1,840
|22
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 150
|1,806
|23
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 150
|1,427
|24
|KYMCO
|X-TOWN 300
|1.281
|25
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|1,276
|26
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 125
|1.175
|27
|YAMAHA
|NMAX 125
|1,078
|28
|NIU
|NGT
|1,030
|29
|KYMCO
|XCITING 400 S
|1.018
|30
|KYMCO
|DOWNTOWN 350I ABS
|1.007
|Data source: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
|Developed by UNRAE for ANCMA