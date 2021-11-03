Motorcycle market October: first negative sign of the year. The Top 30 – News

The month of October just ended saw the first slowdown of 2021 in motorcycle sales in Italy.

It is true that there have been two fewer working days this year than in October 2020 but more likely the slowdown in sales is due to lack of availability of some models in dealerships.

Overall the registrations were 15,787, to which are added 1,487 mopeds, for total sales of 17,274 vehicles. It means a drop of 1.7% on October 2021 and a heavier one -12.9% on October 2019, a month that for its part was in surplus of 10.7% on the previous reference period.

Sales of mopeds (-17.7%), also the scooter, with 9,039 registrations and a -2.4%, while the motorcycle have increased to 6,748 unit (+ 3.8%).

Towards October 2019 the differences are -8.8% in the case of scooters (it would actually be more, but we have removed the order for 2,000 vehicles purchased from Poste Italiane) and + 6% in the case of motorcycles which therefore maintain the positive sign also compared to 2019.

NB. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importers, which do not use the same method in the division, or in the amalgamation, of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.

For example, in the rankings, divided between standard model and Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada, Yamaha Tracecer 9, or Honda Africa Twin 1100 to name the most famous, add up the sales of the two. or more versions for sale.

The absolute Top 30 of October

Pos. Brand Template Segment Total sales 1 HONDA ITALY SH 150 Scooter 928 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 Scooter 625 3 HONDA ITALY SH 125 Scooter 623 4 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS Scooter 485 5 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS Scooter 483 6 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 420 7 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 Scooter 380 8 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 Scooter 350 9 HONDA SH MODE 125 Scooter 319 10 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 Scooter 315 11 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 226 12 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 Scooter 221 13 HONDA X-ADV 750 Scooter 216 14 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 196 15 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 169 16 YAMAHA TMAX Scooter 166 17 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 155 18 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 Scooter 154 19 SYM SYMPHONY 200 ST Scooter 149 20 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 141 21 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 150 ABS Scooter 137 22 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 150 Scooter 134 23 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 Scooter 125 24 ROYAL ENFIELD METEOR 350 Naked 123 25 BENELLI BN 125 Naked 122 26 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 121 27 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 120 28 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 119 29 KYMCO AGILITY 300I R16 Scooter 109 30 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 106

Well from January to October

2021 continues to be profitable both towards 2020, conditioned by the pandemic, and towards 2019.

Total sales were 268.045, a + 23.6% which in fact exceeds the entire sold 2020.

THE mopeds sold from January to October were 16,478 (-1.9%), the scooter over 50 cc were 141,026 (+ 22.7%) and the motorcycle rose from 84,785 to 110,007 units: + 29.8%.

Compared to the first ten months of 2019 there was an overall growth of 14.8%. Motorcycles are up by 18.8% (they were 92,585 units in 2019) and scooters see a + 13.7% (they were 124,040).

Lastly, the electrical market which he recorded in October 1,034 vehicles sold (+ 13.8%).

The progressive annual sees 9.188 vehicles, including mopeds and “license plates”, with an increase of + 6.1%. Compared to the first ten months of 2019, growth rises to + 140.5%.

The Top 30 Motorcycles of 2021

Pos. Brand Template Segment Unit 1 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 6,240 2 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 3,755 3 YAMAHA TRACER 9 Tourism 2,797 4 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 2,760 5 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 2,392 6 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 2,293 7 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 2,264 8 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 2.229 9 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 2,089 10 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 1,965 11 YAMAHA TRACER 7 Tourism 1,889 12 BENELLI LEONCINO 500 / LEONCINO TRAIL Naked 1,705 13 YAMAHA MT-07 Naked 1,705 14 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 1,646 15 BENELLI BN 125 Naked 1,598 16 YAMAHA MT-09 Naked 1,566 17 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 1,537 18 SUZUKI DL650A V-STROM Enduro 1,525 19 DUCATI SCRAMBLER 800 Naked 1,456 20 HONDA CB 500 X Tourism 1,354 21 FANTIC MOTOR CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY Naked 1,284 22 HONDA CB 650 R Naked 1.219 23 KAWASAKI Z 900 Naked 1,200 24 TRIUMPH TRIDENT 660 Sports 1.123 25 KAWASAKI VERSYS 650 Enduro 1,084 26 KAWASAKI Z 650 Naked 1,000 27 BENELLI IMPERIAL 400 Naked 973 28 KTM 125 DUKE Naked 943 29 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S Enduro 843 30 BMW F 900 XR Tourism 790

The Top 30 Scooter of 2021

Pos. Brand Template Total Jan-Oct 2021 1 HONDA ITALY SH 125 12,117 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 10,677 3 HONDA ITALY SH 150 10,670 4 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS 6,719 5 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 6,584 6 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS 6,569 7 HONDA X-ADV 750 5,314 8 YAMAHA XMAX 300 4,638 9 YAMAHA TMAX 4,267 10 PIAGGIO MY MOOVER 3,827 11 HONDA FORCE 350/300 3.718 12 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 3,428 13 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 3,034 14 SYM SYMPHONY 125 3.005 15 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 2,727 16 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 2,655 17 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 2.627 18 HONDA SH MODE 125 2,143 19 KYMCO AGILITY 300I R16 1,905 20 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 150 ABS 1,865 21 HONDA FORCE 750 1,840 22 KYMCO PEOPLE S 150 1,806 23 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 150 1,427 24 KYMCO X-TOWN 300 1.281 25 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 1,276 26 PEUGEOT TWEET 125 1.175 27 YAMAHA NMAX 125 1,078 28 NIU NGT 1,030 29 KYMCO XCITING 400 S 1.018 30 KYMCO DOWNTOWN 350I ABS 1.007