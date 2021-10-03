Motorcycle Sales, another leap forward in September: the data

Motorcycle market in September at + 16%. Scooters and mopeds are down, but overall the data is positive



Market of motorcycle growing also in September. The numbers of registrations of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles spread by theAnmca, (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories). The overall growth is 16.6% compared to 2019, more indicative and appropriate than 2020, the year of the general lockdown (in this the figure is 10.3%). Positive sign for the sale of motorcycle, with 8,889 sold and a 2% improvement also compared to 2019.

The comparison with the same month of 2019 shows an overall growth of 16.6%. On the other hand, the numbers regarding mopeds and scooter. In September they were placed on the market 23,259 vehicles (-10.37%) (mopeds + registered). The figure for mopeds drops which, with 1,627 vehicles sold, record a decline of 28.86% compared to the same month of 2020. Scooters also drop, with 12,743 vehicles registered.

These numbers (-14.79%) are having a significant impact on the market difficulties electric. However, considering the first nine months of 2021, mopeds, scooters and motorcycles still score a increase overall of 25.87%, equal to 250,761 vehicles placed on the market. In particular, the mopeds registered are 14,990 units. The same number of vehicles sold in the first nine months of 2020; It rises by a quarter compared to 2020 on market scooters, which reach 131,988 (+ 24.94%) and a third that of motorcycle which saw 103,783 vehicles registered (+ 32%).

The conclusion is that compared to the first nine months of 2019, the market grows overall by 17.3%. As for theelectric, closes the month of September with 1,004 vehicles sold. The drop was 48.11%. On the other hand, the annual progressive figure is positive, with 8,153 registrations and an increase of 5.17%. Considering the first nine months of 2019, the growth of the sector stands at 140%.