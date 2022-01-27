Motorcycles, buying tips: 5 used motorcycles under € 6,000 – News

Do you want a motorcycle but no precise idea on which one to buy? With a reasonable budget it is possible to find – among the more than 28,000 ads on Moto.it – ​​the bike we have always wanted. January 27, 2022



28,114 ads on Moto.it, at the time of writing, and maybe someone is wondering which bike to buy? We turn today to the undecided, to the tire kickers in search of redemption towards the world of motorcycles, to those who have not yet chosen what to buy and in which segment but who are very clear on how much to spend: 6,000 euros for a good used, which also means putting into play a figure close to 7,000 if we also consider the change of ownership, two new tires and a sweep in the workshop for a scrupulous set-up.

S.u Moto.it the choice, needless to say, is embarrassing in terms of size and use the advanced search function you can correct the shot until you choose the segment (super sports, sports, street enduro, naked and so on), mileage, age, place of sale, displacement and many other parameters up to intercept the most suitable bike for our requests. If, despite everything, you are still groping in the dark of uncertainty, we have thought of selecting 5 used motorcycles within 6,000 euros using our advanced search and assuming our reader wants a used motorcycle no older than 5 years. We have selected them choosing from 5 categories: sports, naked, custom, street enduro, high wheel scooter, in order to have a rather transversal representation. Riding bikes? Nothing could be easier, if you know how to choose.

The sportswoman



Kawasaki Ninja 650 Let’s start from sports: our choice – arbitrary and only by way of example, like all those you see below – is the Kawasaki Ninja 650: a recent sports car (presented in 2017) closer to a sport touring than a hypersport. 68 horsepower – but also available for A2 licenses – accessible chassis and the peculiarity of having the removable gearbox: a technical gem that will please enthusiasts who can also look for versions in KRT color or Tourer or Performance. See all ads of used Kawasaki Ninja 650 See all Kawasaki Ninja 650 reviews

The naked



M.oto Guzzi V7 III Stone The choice on the naked falls on a model that is more on the territory of the classics than in that of the assault naked, even if – almost – with the same bike you run the Fast Endurance Trophy: the Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone it is a bike that is a bit at the limit for the quotation (there are not many examples for sale under 6,000 euros) but it represents a best seller of the Mandello company and also holds the quotation of used cars very much. 52 horsepower for the iconic transverse V engine, 189 kg dry weight, comfortable and with a round and classic driving dynamics as befits a Moto Guzzi that harks back to the ancestor of the ’70s. See all used Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone ads See all the reviews of Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone

The custom



H.arley-Davidson Street 750 You talk about custom and one of the first brands that comes to mind is certainly Harley-Davidson, but taking home a used HD for 6,000 euros could prove to be a bit difficult: the prices of American twin-cylinders are always very high. But if you take a look at the Street series, some chance to garage a real Harley could become a reality: the Harley-Davidson Street 750 is a model created to lower the entry step to the range, twin-cylinder 750 cc and 48 horsepower entry level born in 2014. It weighs 206 kg dry and is also at ease in the city, but it could also be a good base from which to start a customization. See all ads for used Harley-Davidson Street 750 See all reviews for Harley-Davidson Street 750

The road enduro



B.MW G 310GS We go down in displacement and below 6,000 we find a road enduro with a 19-inch front wheel, the BMW G 310GS. Designed in Germany but built in India thanks to the partnership with TVS, the small enduro boasts an engine single cylinder of 313 cc with the cylinder turned 180 ° by the power of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm; the whole bike weighs 169.5 kg when full, a mass that determines an agile bike with very low fuel consumption, but the 310 is appreciated for its stability even at motorway speeds. See all ads of used BMW G 310 GS See all reviews for the BMW G 310 GS

The high-wheeled scooter



H.Integra wave 750 DCT Presented in 2011 with the 700 displacement, theHonda Integra 750 represents the link between motorcycles and scooters. Equipped with chassis and motorcycle engine, it has 55 horsepower at 6,250 rpm, weighs 237 kg dry and boasts the exclusive DCT dual clutch gearbox which makes driving comfortable or lively when needed. The price of 6,000 euros, even in this case, is a bit on the edge but with a little patience you can find a specimen that is right for us: the 17-inch wheels they only give a motorcycle ride but open up the possibility of wandering in the choice of tires. See all ads from Honda Integra 750 DCT See all reviews for Honda Integra 750 DCT





Kawasaki Ninja 650 2017. Sporty for everyone







Challenge between classics: Ducati Scrambler, Moto Guzzi V7, Triumph Bonneville, Yamaha XSR







Harley-Davidson Street 750







BMW G310GS: the GS test of records

