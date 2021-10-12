Motorcycling, “the story of my Vyrus sold all over the world”

“The pandemic hasn’t stopped the sales of unique motorcycles in the world, but I don’t thank you: it’s a huge tragedy still underway”. This was stated by Ascanio Rodorigo, founder and project manager of Vyrus, the excellence of Made in Italy based in Cerasolo famous for making racing cars that seem to come from the future. Former Bimota technician, 58-year-old Rodorigo has designed two hundred motorcycles in 20 years, making famous entrepreneurs and politicians dream, but also Hollywood stars, such as Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, ready to spend more than 50 thousand euros to win unique pieces like ” jewels or tailor-made clothes ». Strictly two-wheeled dreams exported to Japan or the Netherlands Antilles, fruit of the passion inherited from the father. «He took me to races – he remembers – and since then that rumble has entered me». In those days “my father had a Guzzi Falcone and the mechanical means was predominant in my thoughts,” he acknowledges. On the name Vyrus, he reiterates that he recalls the “good passion that devours and infects, a kind of philosophical love affair – he notes – which is all the more necessary in painful periods”. Because it does not have “a devastating but constructive nature”. And to explain how the brand incensed by experts and enthusiasts was born, fishing in the dock of memories. «My company deals with engenering, with projects that lead from a paper sketch to a working prototype. This is its strength and its nature ». In the beginning, to show the manufacturers what “we were capable of, we worked non-stop for 90 days”. So much so that on the umpteenth sleepless night, the last one before “going to the fair, due to hardships, we all fell ill. The only one who managed to stand up until dawn proposed calling the Virus company, but in a positive sense, of passion. After the brand, we opted for the “Y” ».

The ultimate racing car

Returning to the present, he reiterates that the “pandemic is a tragedy and that’s it, but as always, difficult moments change perspectives and consequently also people’s attitudes”. Because, he notes, “man is capable of extraordinary things in difficulties. Not thanks to Covid, which is only a tragedy to be faced, – he specifies – but precisely to the human capacity to restart ». That’s why, he adds, «on March 20 in the middle of the pandemic we decided to present the latest addition, Alyen with a magnesium frame. We wanted to send a message of hope and the feedback we got went beyond expectations. Perhaps fortune lays on the bold ». The fact remains, he points out, that “those who were down in tone reacted harshly, complaining that a company called Vyrus had launched Alyen (designed by Adrian Morton, and made of magnesium with the saddle sewn by hand on a structure carbon ed) “. But all the others “appreciated the entrepreneurs who were not around the world, but armored at home and got to know the bike on the internet in real time”. The consequence was the surge in purchases, with «20 units sold in record time. But – he replies – I certainly do not thank the pandemic, where there is nothing good ».

Mouth sewn instead on customers. «They impose confidentiality on us, I can only say that our bikes end up in distant places, even in the Netherlands Antilles. And also that the world we turn to appreciates culture and art in depth ». The certainty is that among the customers, he unbuttons, “there are women, while there is a shortage of young people, because to understand our bikes you need a particular cultural approach”. A common denominator? «Many have never ridden a motorcycle, – he explains – they appreciate it as a work of art. They don’t put the key in the switchboard and go. ” But basically a standard typology of the Vyrusian client does not exist. «Ours is an atelier where we make every single detail by hand». And if asked for the secret ingredient of success, he replies that “passion is not enough, you need the ability to persist.” And again: «We don’t work for money, we don’t compromise, we have a strong ethics. Our goal is to make a dream into something that can be understood by everyone in a small shop where we manage 12 thousand codes within a management system where the products of 260 suppliers converge ».